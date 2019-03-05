School of Frock: Kate Bosworth claims gold with sunshine gown

KATE BOSWORTH (A-)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Gown: Cong Tri

Clutch: Jeffrey Levinson

Kate Bosworth. PHOTO: EPA, AFP

It is hard to stand out at an event where a hundred gowns are competing for attention, but this breathtaking blast of glam sunshine and the gown's delicate embroidery help Bosworth glow her way to the top. Probably my favourite look from her ever.

KENDALL JENNER (C+)

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles

Gown: Rami Kadi

Shoes: Alevi Milano

Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: EPA, AFP

She is gorgeous but also a walking waxing ad. The "gown" basically comprises a sliver of fabric that allows her legs to roam free and crotch to play peekaboo. Who flashes their bikini line at an Oscar after-party? Then again, the KarJenners have a PhD in indecent exposure.

GEMMA CHAN (C)

Premiere of Captain Marvel in London

Top and pants: Brandon Maxwell

Gemma Chan. PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Not even the preternaturally elegant Chan can convince me that a dress slit to the sternum with wrinkled baggy pants underneath is a good idea. The non-matching shades of red also make my eyes twitch. Her hot streak has gone cold in a hurry.

BRIE LARSON (C-)

Premiere of Captain Marvel in London

Gown: Valentino

Brie Larson. PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Larson needs to proton blast whoever forced her into such sartorial bondage. The only decent part is the colour, because that bodice is so close to sliding off as soon as she moves her arms. Poor woman looks more victim than superhero.

RITA ORA (D-)

VH1 Trailblazer Honors in Los Angeles

Romper: Ashi

Shoes: Brian Atwood

Rita Ora. PHOTO: EPA, AFP

Ora has reached such pinnacles of ridiculousness, it is in everyone's interests to just admire her consistency in being over the top, and move along. That is the only way I can reconcile myself to the fact that she is going around with the MOST. EXTRA. SLEEVES. EVER.