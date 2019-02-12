School of Frock: Katy Perry and other music divas risk it all on Grammys red carpet
You can always count on the Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, to produce the wildest red carpet moments
KATY PERRY (B)
Gown: Balmain
Sci-fi Barbie's in the house. Perry is not necessarily best-dressed in the conventional sense, but there is a certain charm about this baby pink cupcake frock, and her beauty game is strong. Also, the delicious-looking piped frosting bubble skirt is making me hungry.
CARDI B (B-)
Gown: Vintage Mugler
Look who's coming out of her shell. Everyone in the music industry has been saying the world is Cardi B's oyster - something she has interpreted rather literally and memorably. It is an eccentric, risky performance piece, but how did she sit through the show in that thing?
JANELLE MONAE (C)
Dress: Jean Paul Gaultier
With insanely spiky sleeves and next-level angularity, this dress should come with a danger sign. You really don't want to rub shoulders with Monae at the Grammys because you might just get impaled.
ASHANTI (D)
Gown: Not known
Hey, it is Ashanti and her plus one - the entire comforter section of Robinsons.
Judging from the serious thigh action going on, at least it's the only thing standing between her and a horrifying wardrobe malfunction.
KYLIE JENNER (F)
Jumpsuit: Balmain
Straight jacket - but make it fashion. This could be a dream come true for haters - seeing the usually oversexed exhibitionist looking miserable and cocooned in a bonkers onesie with built-in gloves.
Someone must have offended her stylist.
