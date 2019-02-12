School of Frock

Katy Perry and other music divas risk it all on Grammys red carpet

You can always count on the Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, to produce the wildest red carpet moments

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Feb 12, 2019

KATY PERRY (B)

Gown: Balmain

Katy Perry.PHOTOS: AFP

Sci-fi Barbie's in the house. Perry is not necessarily best-dressed in the conventional sense, but there is a certain charm about this baby pink cupcake frock, and her beauty game is strong. Also, the delicious-looking piped frosting bubble skirt is making me hungry.

CARDI B (B-)

Gown: Vintage Mugler

Cardi B.PHOTOS: REUTERS

Look who's coming out of her shell. Everyone in the music industry has been saying the world is Cardi B's oyster - something she has interpreted rather literally and memorably. It is an eccentric, risky performance piece, but how did she sit through the show in that thing?

JANELLE MONAE (C)

Dress: Jean Paul Gaultier

Janelle Monae.PHOTOS: AFP

With insanely spiky sleeves and next-level angularity, this dress should come with a danger sign. You really don't want to rub shoulders with Monae at the Grammys because you might just get impaled.

ASHANTI (D)

Gown: Not known

Ashanti.PHOTOS: EPA

Hey, it is Ashanti and her plus one - the entire comforter section of Robinsons.

Judging from the serious thigh action going on, at least it's the only thing standing between her and a horrifying wardrobe malfunction.

 

KYLIE JENNER (F)

Jumpsuit: Balmain

Kylie Jenner.PHOTOS: AFP

Straight jacket - but make it fashion. This could be a dream come true for haters - seeing the usually oversexed exhibitionist looking miserable and cocooned in a bonkers onesie with built-in gloves.

Someone must have offended her stylist.

Fashion

