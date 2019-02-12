School of Frock: Katy Perry and other music divas risk it all on Grammys red carpet

KATY PERRY (B)

Gown: Balmain

Katy Perry. PHOTOS: AFP

Sci-fi Barbie's in the house. Perry is not necessarily best-dressed in the conventional sense, but there is a certain charm about this baby pink cupcake frock, and her beauty game is strong. Also, the delicious-looking piped frosting bubble skirt is making me hungry.

CARDI B (B-)

Gown: Vintage Mugler

Cardi B. PHOTOS: REUTERS

Look who's coming out of her shell. Everyone in the music industry has been saying the world is Cardi B's oyster - something she has interpreted rather literally and memorably. It is an eccentric, risky performance piece, but how did she sit through the show in that thing?

JANELLE MONAE (C)

Dress: Jean Paul Gaultier

Janelle Monae. PHOTOS: AFP

With insanely spiky sleeves and next-level angularity, this dress should come with a danger sign. You really don't want to rub shoulders with Monae at the Grammys because you might just get impaled.

ASHANTI (D)

Gown: Not known

Ashanti. PHOTOS: EPA

Hey, it is Ashanti and her plus one - the entire comforter section of Robinsons.

Judging from the serious thigh action going on, at least it's the only thing standing between her and a horrifying wardrobe malfunction.

KYLIE JENNER (F)

Jumpsuit: Balmain

Kylie Jenner. PHOTOS: AFP

Straight jacket - but make it fashion. This could be a dream come true for haters - seeing the usually oversexed exhibitionist looking miserable and cocooned in a bonkers onesie with built-in gloves.

Someone must have offended her stylist.