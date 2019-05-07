School of Frock

School of Frock: Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet

Kiernan Shipka, all of 19 years old, schools the pros on the red carpet

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
May 07, 2019 06:00 am

KIERNAN SHIPKA (B+)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Dress and shoes: Christian Dior

Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet
KIERNAN SHIPKAPHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS, EPA

The Mad Men child star is all grown up and flaunting the evidence in a sheer illusion dress. Dior's circus-themed collection is both playful yet high fashion, and this stripes-and-chevron frock is charming and cute - just like its wearer. A perfect, age-appropriate fit.

SOPHIE TURNER (B)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Jumpsuit: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

SCARLETT JOHANSSON
School of Frock

School of Frock: ScarJo the bombshell is revived

Related Stories

School of Frock: Gemma Chan gets Crazy Rich Asians glam again

Win custom Game Of Thrones x SBTG sneakers on display at MBS

School of Frock: Kacey Musgraves is country music's most stylish female star

Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet
SOPHIE TURNERPHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS, EPA

Sansa Stark will probably lose the game of thrones, but Turner is finally upping her fashion game off-screen. Crazy shoulders aside, she basically grabs this outlandish sci-fi floral space suit and effortlessly wrestles it into submission.

CIARA (C)

VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom event in Los Angeles

Playsuit: Stephane Rolland

Shoes: Alaia

Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet
CIARAPHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS, EPA

Without that massive yet strangely flaccid tacked-on cowl-cape-train, what we have left is merely a plain old puckered satin romper. Shorts just do not belong on the red carpet - no matter how expensive the price tag - and even the additional injection of 'drama' falls flat.

CHLOE SEVIGNY (D)

Performance Space New York's Spring Gala in New York City

Outfit: Not known

Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet
CHLOE SEVIGNYPHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS, EPA

Sevigny always reaches out of the box, but I have grave concerns here. The dress itself looks like it is in severe distress, the leggings and arm-warmers are punishable by fire, and she is giving me serial killer vibes. Definitely deserving of attention from the fashion police.

HALSEY (F)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Aadnevik

Shoes: Brian

Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet
HALSEYPHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS, EPA

Atwood I have come to expect Halsey to turn up in something cheap and tacky that we can gleefully tear to shreds. Speaking of shreds, whoever sewed this was either asleep or high and therefore mistook tarp for actual fabric and used Halsey's old bra and lingerie bits to fill up the gaps. The upside? At least it is sustainable fashion.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan