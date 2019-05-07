School of Frock: Kiernan Shipka schools the pros on the red carpet

KIERNAN SHIPKA (B+)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Dress and shoes: Christian Dior

The Mad Men child star is all grown up and flaunting the evidence in a sheer illusion dress. Dior's circus-themed collection is both playful yet high fashion, and this stripes-and-chevron frock is charming and cute - just like its wearer. A perfect, age-appropriate fit.

SOPHIE TURNER (B)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Jumpsuit: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Sansa Stark will probably lose the game of thrones, but Turner is finally upping her fashion game off-screen. Crazy shoulders aside, she basically grabs this outlandish sci-fi floral space suit and effortlessly wrestles it into submission.

CIARA (C)

VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom event in Los Angeles

Playsuit: Stephane Rolland

Shoes: Alaia

Without that massive yet strangely flaccid tacked-on cowl-cape-train, what we have left is merely a plain old puckered satin romper. Shorts just do not belong on the red carpet - no matter how expensive the price tag - and even the additional injection of 'drama' falls flat.

CHLOE SEVIGNY (D)

Performance Space New York's Spring Gala in New York City

Outfit: Not known

Sevigny always reaches out of the box, but I have grave concerns here. The dress itself looks like it is in severe distress, the leggings and arm-warmers are punishable by fire, and she is giving me serial killer vibes. Definitely deserving of attention from the fashion police.

HALSEY (F)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Aadnevik

Shoes: Brian

Atwood I have come to expect Halsey to turn up in something cheap and tacky that we can gleefully tear to shreds. Speaking of shreds, whoever sewed this was either asleep or high and therefore mistook tarp for actual fabric and used Halsey's old bra and lingerie bits to fill up the gaps. The upside? At least it is sustainable fashion.