School of Frock: Lily Collins leads the way in glam festive dressing

LILY COLLINS (B+)

Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Georges Chakra

Pretty and elegant as always, this time in black and midnight blue. Collins is really embracing holiday dressing, bringing out the requisite sparkle, velvet and jewel tones to get all of us in the mood.

DUA LIPA (B)

Bambi Awards in Berlin

Gown: Valentino

An ethereal, frilly, blush pink fairytale organza frock is squarely out of Lipa's comfort zone, but she's gorgeous and statuesque enough to make me a believer. More of this softer side please.

KESHA (C+)

Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Cheng

This is possibly the first not-horrible outfit Kesha has worn in years. Yay to the iridescent nod to her hit comeback album Rainbow, nay to the distracting boob feathers. Here's to baby steps and a stylistically improved 2019.

BECKY G (D+)

Spotify's Secret Genius

Awards in Los Angeles

Jacket and pants: Not known

This get-up is event-appropriate only if chainmail fringe has suddenly become codeword for 'secret genius' to cover up gaping leg holes in distressed purple denim pants. Strictly for millennials with no fear and nothing to lose.

ERYKAH BADU (D)

Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas

Outfit: Rick Owens

I'm more weirded out than wowed by Owens' artistic statement about women fighting back in this super-dramatic ensemble. Outside of an apocalyptic sci-fi flick, it screams Halloween costume reject. The laser-cut cage robe, latex dress and metal scaffolding headpiece can't be terribly freeing either.