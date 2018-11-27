School of Frock: Lily Collins leads the way in glam festive dressing
Lily Collins leads the way when it comes to glam holiday dressing
LILY COLLINS (B+)
Governors Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Georges Chakra
Pretty and elegant as always, this time in black and midnight blue. Collins is really embracing holiday dressing, bringing out the requisite sparkle, velvet and jewel tones to get all of us in the mood.
DUA LIPA (B)
Bambi Awards in Berlin
Gown: Valentino
An ethereal, frilly, blush pink fairytale organza frock is squarely out of Lipa's comfort zone, but she's gorgeous and statuesque enough to make me a believer. More of this softer side please.
KESHA (C+)
Governors Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Cheng
This is possibly the first not-horrible outfit Kesha has worn in years. Yay to the iridescent nod to her hit comeback album Rainbow, nay to the distracting boob feathers. Here's to baby steps and a stylistically improved 2019.
BECKY G (D+)
Spotify's Secret Genius
Awards in Los Angeles
Jacket and pants: Not known
This get-up is event-appropriate only if chainmail fringe has suddenly become codeword for 'secret genius' to cover up gaping leg holes in distressed purple denim pants. Strictly for millennials with no fear and nothing to lose.
ERYKAH BADU (D)
Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas
Outfit: Rick Owens
I'm more weirded out than wowed by Owens' artistic statement about women fighting back in this super-dramatic ensemble. Outside of an apocalyptic sci-fi flick, it screams Halloween costume reject. The laser-cut cage robe, latex dress and metal scaffolding headpiece can't be terribly freeing either.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now