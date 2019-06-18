School of Frock: Lucy Liu still fab at 50

LUCY LIU (A-)

Tony Awards in New York City

Gown: Christian Siriano

LUCY LIU PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Liu is 50 and still as fab as when we first fell for her on Ally McBeal. All hail this purple reign, courtesy of a high-impact Cannes-worthy ballgown. The colour is divine, as is the deployment of tulle froth. The pop of emerald on her ears is also a gorgeous finishing touch.

TESSA THOMPSON (B+)

Premiere of Men In Black: International in New York City

Dress: Rodarte

Bag: Judith Leiber

Shoes: Aquazzura

TESSA THOMPSON PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

It is official: Thompson is from outer space. Any human would have been eaten alive by this alien monster of a dress and turned into a baked potato, and the difficulty level of that single sleeve is off the charts. But she owns this insane pile of ’80s-style ruffles like a boss and you cannot help but enjoy the silliness of it all.

REGINA HALL (B+)

Premiere of Shaft in New York City

Gown: Jason Wu

REGINA HALL PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

This is, very simply, a classically beautiful gown, in an incredible jewel tone, with a great fit that makes its wearer look like a million bucks. Hall has never come close to this level of elegance and glamour, and I hope to see more.

ELISABETH MOSS (B+)

MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California

Dress: Balmain

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

ELISABETH MOSS PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Rocking Mother of Dragons fierceness – and I am living for it. Moss typically fades into the background on red carpets, but she is burning it up from head to toe like nobody’s business in this black velvet mini. Sharp, sleek, sexy, and a way overdue personal best.

SELENA GOMEZ (D)

Premiere of The Dead Don’t Die in New York City

Dress: Celine

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

SELENA GOMEZ PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

Gomez has been unrecognisable lately, or is this actually her real face and body? Whatever the case, a lot of things are off. The bust is too tight, and those pom pom sleeves deserve incineration. Most importantly, she needs clothes that do not transform her into a 35-year-old hiding a secret pregnancy.