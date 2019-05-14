School of Frock: Met Gala special

SAOIRSE RONAN (A)

Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion in New York City

Gown: Gucci

SAOIRSE RONAN (A). PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP

Is Game Of Thrones missing another queen? Because even though this is far from "camp", Ronan looks fierce and fantastical as hell. It is what Daenerys "Mother of Dragons" Targaryen would wear if she attended the Met Gala. Totally obsessed with the bold colour story and stunning dragon epaulettes.

ZENDAYA (A-)

Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion in New York City

Gown: Tommy Hilfiger

Bag: Judith Leiber

ZENDAYA (A-). PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP

The former Disney starlet is in full-on princess mode, and I am lapping up the kitschy, tonguein- cheek Cinderella cosplay - including the pumpkin-carriage purse which a fairy godmother needs to magic into my life right away.

HAILEE STEINFELD (B+)

Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion in New York City

Gown: Viktor & Rolf

Clutch: Judith Leiber

HAILEE STEINFELD (B ). PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP

Now this is right on theme.

There is no better place for Viktor & Rolf's over-the-top ''message dresses'' collection, especially when the styling is so playful. The purple-green ombre hues are wonderful, but that divine camera clutch takes it all to the next level.

KIM KARDASHIAN (C+)

Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion in New York City

Dress: Thierry Mugler

Shoes: Yeezy

KIM KARDASHIAN (C ). PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP

Kardashian's body has become a cartoon at this point. Her exaggerated, over-sexualised Jessica Rabbit-esque curves totally distract from the incredible construction of this beaded latex dress boasting crystal ''water droplets''. Seriously, the dripping wet effect is something else.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D)

Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion in New York City

Gown: Dundas

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (D). PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP

Speaking of vulgar, Blurred Lines was six whole years ago, but the music video model is still peddling the same wares. Does this eyeroll-inducing naked dress qualify as ''camp'' if it makes me laugh - but without humour or joy? Then again, those Dumbo ears have to be a joke right?