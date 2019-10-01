School of Frock

School of Frock: Olivia Munn shines past the week's top fashion trolls

Olivia Munn may be best dressed, but the fashion trolls are also on a winning streak

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Oct 01, 2019 06:00 am

OLIVIA MUNN (A-)

Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Monique Lhuillier

OLIVIA MUNNPHOTO: AFP

Munn does not have to try very hard when it comes to bombshell glamour, wisely letting the gorgeous iridescent holographic sequins of the column gown do most of the work. The effect is deceptively simple and simply irresistible.

KRISTEN STEWART (B-)

Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner Honouring Elizabeth Banks in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Petar Petrov
Shoes: Thom Browne

KRISTEN STEWART PHOTO: AFP

Move aside, Dick Tracy. K-Stew officially owns the yellow suit for the 21st century. Her androgynous choices are usually hit and miss, but this pays off. It takes styling and personality to elevate such a slouchy blazer to painfully cool levels, even if it is falling off her shoulder. Those brogue heels are killer too.

JANUARY JONES (C+)

Premiere of The Politician in New York City
Jumpsuit: Rodarte
Shoes: Le Silla

JANUARY JONESPHOTO: AFP

Jockey - but make it fashion. The top and bottom do not exist on the same plane, and the black peplum detail is sad and useless, but I can get behind the disco-ready purple sequin pants and Pretty Woman boots. Jones has a history of embracing goofy designs, but I would still bet on any horse she rides on. Just make sure it has a matching saddle.

NATASHA LYONNE (D+)

Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Rodarte

NATASHA LYONNEPHOTO: AFP

Speaking of crazy outfits worth a psychiatric evaluation of their own, this is beyond hysterical. The frilly shirt looks like it was inflated moments before she hit the red carpet, and then her neck became the casualty. Thanks for the laughs.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER (D)

New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in New York City
Gown: Zac Posen
Shoes: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

SARAH JESSICA PARKERPHOTO: DPA,

Too much hot pink, too much taffeta fabric, and way too much tortured boobage. The human eye can take in only that much sensorial assault. SJP knows how to go big, but I just want her to go home. That is, if she can find her way out of this monstrous pile of fuchsia trash bags.

