School of Frock: Sandra Bullock leads the charge in festive dressing
Celebrities got into the holiday spirit by dressing according to the festive season
SANDRA BULLOCK (A-)
Screening of Bird Box in
New York City
Gown: Martin Grant
Bullock has a lot to feel merry about, especially if she looks this outstanding at 54. So what if she is dragging a bunched-up duvet around as a skirt? The whole thing sings on the pure strength of that ravishing shade of red.
KATRINA KAIF (B+)
Star Screen Awards in
Mumbai
Gown: Falguni Shane
Peacock
At the other end of the fabulously festive spectrum, the Bollywood beauty is a winter wonderland queen in her shimmery white sheath gown, complete with feathery shoulders and matching sheer cape. Graceful, glam and gorgeous.
FELICITY JONES (C+)
Screening of On The Basis Of Sex in New York City
Gown: Christian Dior
Would it kill her to embrace an actual colour during this time of the year? Worse than being just bland and rendered in old pantyhose, it is like a giant jellyfish exploded on her, doing unspeakable things to her bust.
JANET JACKSON (D)
Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong
Jacket, skirt and shoes:
Christian Dior
Nobody in their right mind would want to appear bulkier than they are, so I am blaming temporary insanity. The sculptural couture jacket, poufy tulle skirt and industrial boots should not belong in the same universe, let alone on the same person.
SABRINA CARPENTER (D-)
Jingle Ball in New York City
Jumpsuit: Moschino
Anyone care for the Disney starlet's chest this Christmas? It seems gift-wrapped for the holidays after all. And I have never seen anything quite so extra as this sequin-heavy silver jumpsuit. But hey, if you are ever missing a disco ball.
