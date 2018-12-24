School of Frock

School of Frock: Sandra Bullock leads the charge in festive dressing

PHOTOS: AFP

Celebrities got into the holiday spirit by dressing according to the festive season

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Dec 24, 2018 06:00 am

SANDRA BULLOCK (A-)

Screening of Bird Box in

New York City

Gown: Martin Grant

Bullock has a lot to feel merry about, especially if she looks this outstanding at 54. So what if she is dragging a bunched-up duvet around as a skirt? The whole thing sings on the pure strength of that ravishing shade of red.

KATRINA KAIF (B+)

Star Screen Awards in

Mumbai

Gown: Falguni Shane

Peacock

At the other end of the fabulously festive spectrum, the Bollywood beauty is a winter wonderland queen in her shimmery white sheath gown, complete with feathery shoulders and matching sheer cape. Graceful, glam and gorgeous.

FELICITY JONES (C+)

Screening of On The Basis Of Sex in New York City

Gown: Christian Dior

Would it kill her to embrace an actual colour during this time of the year? Worse than being just bland and rendered in old pantyhose, it is like a giant jellyfish exploded on her, doing unspeakable things to her bust.

JANET JACKSON (D)

Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong

Jacket, skirt and shoes:

Christian Dior

Nobody in their right mind would want to appear bulkier than they are, so I am blaming temporary insanity. The sculptural couture jacket, poufy tulle skirt and industrial boots should not belong in the same universe, let alone on the same person.

SABRINA CARPENTER (D-)

Jingle Ball in New York City

Jumpsuit: Moschino

Anyone care for the Disney starlet's chest this Christmas? It seems gift-wrapped for the holidays after all. And I have never seen anything quite so extra as this sequin-heavy silver jumpsuit. But hey, if you are ever missing a disco ball.

