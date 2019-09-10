School of Frock: Sara Sampaio seriously swoon-worthy at Joker premiere

SARA SAMPAIO (A+)

Premiere of Joker at the Venice Film Festival in Venice

Gown: Armani Prive

Sara Sampaio PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

With the award-winning Joker getting the last laugh, the Portuguese model's whimsical themed gown is not fooling around either. The pearl- encrusted and velvet semi-sheer top is glam enough. Combined with a swirling black and white striped skirt reminiscent of a circus big top, and you get a feast for the eyes.

ELLE FANNING (A)

GQ Men of the Year Awards in London

Gown: Dolce & Gabbana

Elle Fanning

Princess Fanning is unstoppable in yet another picture-perfect red carpet outing. The usual fairy-tale elements are present, courtesy of those floral appliques, but the black tulle gives the overall look a darker, more grown-up romantic quality.

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH (A-)

Photocall for ZeroZeroZero at the Venice Film Festival in Venice

Gown: Temperley London

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Andrea Riseborough

Like Tilda Swinton and Eva Green, Riseborough has such a refreshing other-worldly beauty. That is why she can still command attention in this incredible embellished mesh dress that toes the line between art deco and futuristic - even with hardly any styling or make-up.

SHAILENE WOODLEY (B+)

Harper’s Bazaar Icons gala in New York City

Dress: Balmain

Shoes: Not known

Shailene Woodley

She is really turning a corner when it comes to attempting edgier, sexier styles, and her latest experiment is a structured 80s-inspired black and white ensemble that is eye-catching, statement-making and totally unexpected. Who knew she had the attitude to pull it off?

KAT GRAHAM (C)

Harper’s Bazaar Icons gala in New York City

Gown: Farhad Re

Kat Graham

Did she get mauled by a bear on her way to the event, leaving presumably the original gown in tatters? Then we realise she is one strip away from flashing us her ovaries. In the never-ending game of risque naked dresses, Graham is obviously playing to win.