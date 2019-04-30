School of Frock: ScarJo the bombshell is revived

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (A-)

Premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles

Dress: Atelier Versace

Clutch and shoes: Jimmy Choo

SCARLETT JOHANSSON PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

ScarJo finally sexes it up for Avengers' last hurrah, looking like the bombshell we used to know, the one who has been MIA for years. She shuts it down in this sultry shimmery Swarovski crystal mesh dress, and bonus points for the seriously cool Infinity Gauntlet-inspired hand jewellery.

KAREN GILLAN (B+)

Premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles

Top and skirt:

Christopher Kane

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

KAREN GILLAN

Considering this a walking tutorial of how cheerleader pom-poms can be upcycled. Marvel anti-heroine Nebula has attitude oozing out of her blue ears, and Gillan does right by her character in this edgy red and black two-piece covered in embroidered fringe paillettes.

ZOE SALDANA (C+)

Premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles

Gown and shoes: Givenchy

ZOE SALDANA

The fuchsia colour rocks and Saldana does have that alien-esque quality (hello, Neytiri and Gamora) that works for high fashion. But I am not feeling this weird, overdesigned number. The single sleeve, stiff peplum and explosion of pleats are a lot to take in at once.

TAYLOR SWIFT (C+)

Time 100 Gala in New York

Gown: J. Mendel

TAYLOR SWIFT

After going pastel and girly with her new single, music video and imaging, the Snake Queen is getting her Princess Bride cosplay on in real life, flower crown and all. But I would rather she leave the fairytale wood nymph thing to Elle Fanning, and definitely leave those stupid balloon sleeves on the drawing board.

EVANGELINE LILLY (D)

Premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles

Jacket and pants:

Denis Gagnon

EVANGELINE LILLY

How does a naturally beautiful woman like Lilly end up looking like a Kristen Stewart wannabe? The fit of the pants is way off, the contrasting reds make my eyes twitch and who let that hair out? Sorry Wasp, this stings - and stinks.