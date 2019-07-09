School of frock: Shailene Woodley finally hits style stride
You know it has been a wobbly week when Shailene Woodley ends up being best of the bunch
SHAILENE WOODLEY (B)
Christian Dior Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris
Dress, bag and shoes: Christian Dior
Cape sleeves for the win. Could Woodley finally be hitting her style stride? This striking mod look marries fancy couture with her retro sensibilities, and the military-inspired gold buttons work well with the shimmery turquoise silk and wool blazer dress. This might be my favourite from her yet.
KYLIE MINOGUE (B-)
Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain
Jumpsuit and shoes: Not known
I have a soft spot for my 90s idol, even though she is dressed like a member of an F1 pit stop crew. Albeit the most fashionable one on the team, what with those cute matching ankle boots. We should be so lucky to look like Minogue at 51.
ELISABETH MOSS (C)
Christian Dior Women's Fall- Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris
Dress and bag: Christian Dior
Moss' red carpet history has been, well, spotty at best. This ''sister wife'' maxi makes her Handmaid's Tale costume look like fetish clothing. Polka dots are my weakness but this fit is criminal. The silhouette is too boxy and the colour palette unreasonably drab.
ARAYA A. HARGATE (C-)
Christian Dior Women's Fall- Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris
Top, skirt and shoes: Christian Dior
Business on top, party (from hell) at the bottom. The Thai actress and Cannes Film Festival regular is usually impeccable, but nothing screams fashion victim more than a sheer netted excuse for a skirt worn over hot pants.
ASHANTI (D)
Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing launch party in Los Angeles Dress: Not known
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
She is glittering and glistening all over the place but does not strike gold. There is nothing classy about so much thigh and cleavage. She seems to think that cosplaying a Kardashian is the way to revamp her image and jump-start her career, but this is proof all that bronzing oil has literally gone to her head.
