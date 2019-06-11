School of frock: Sienna Miller is a goddess in gold
Sienna Miller goes for gold in her red carpet comeback
SIENNA MILLER (A-)
Premiere of American Woman in Los Angeles
Gown: Ralph Lauren
Shoes: Gucci
Miller has been MIA for so long she looks almost unrecognisable. Fortunately for her, I will remember this vintage glam silhouette, as Studio 54-era gold metallic pleats are my jam. My only quibble is that the sandals are not perfectly matched to the dress, but I will take it.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)
Premiere of X-Men: Dark
Phoenix in Los Angeles
Gown: Christian Dior
Also making a solid red carpet return is JLaw. This black beauty is unfussy, sexy and exudes low-key elegance, and she looks cool, relaxed and chic. Dior, which she is contractually obligated to wear, finally does right by her after a spotty track record.
GIGI HADID (C+)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City
Top and pants: Louis Vuitton
Shoes: Yeezy
Not even one of the hottest models on the planet right now can pull off whatever overdesigned nonsense is being piled onto her body. Hadid can carry any wardrobe of clothes, but this is one quilted crossbody bag too many.
HILARY SWANK (D)
Screening of I Am Mother in Los Angeles
Top, skirt and purse: Azzedine Alaia
This is what happens when a ballgown and BDSM have a baby – and it is not a pretty sight. Leather cut-out tops are beneath someone like Swank, but it is made worse when the straps are so long you just feel the urge to hoist it up for her.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (F)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City
Top and pants: Hellessy
Bag: The Row
Shoes: Tabitha Simmons
Messes do not come hotter than this. An entire outfit of satin and ruffles already sets off alarm bells. But when there is supposed to be a cape to go with your pants and it is tied so shoddily, you know Ratajkowski has basically given up - which is our cue to do so too.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now