School of frock: Sienna Miller is a goddess in gold

SIENNA MILLER (A-)

Premiere of American Woman in Los Angeles

Gown: Ralph Lauren

Shoes: Gucci

Miller has been MIA for so long she looks almost unrecognisable. Fortunately for her, I will remember this vintage glam silhouette, as Studio 54-era gold metallic pleats are my jam. My only quibble is that the sandals are not perfectly matched to the dress, but I will take it.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (B+)

Premiere of X-Men: Dark

Phoenix in Los Angeles

Gown: Christian Dior

Also making a solid red carpet return is JLaw. This black beauty is unfussy, sexy and exudes low-key elegance, and she looks cool, relaxed and chic. Dior, which she is contractually obligated to wear, finally does right by her after a spotty track record.

GIGI HADID (C+)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

Top and pants: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: Yeezy

Not even one of the hottest models on the planet right now can pull off whatever overdesigned nonsense is being piled onto her body. Hadid can carry any wardrobe of clothes, but this is one quilted crossbody bag too many.

HILARY SWANK (D)

Screening of I Am Mother in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and purse: Azzedine Alaia

This is what happens when a ballgown and BDSM have a baby – and it is not a pretty sight. Leather cut-out tops are beneath someone like Swank, but it is made worse when the straps are so long you just feel the urge to hoist it up for her.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI (F)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

Top and pants: Hellessy

Bag: The Row

Shoes: Tabitha Simmons

Messes do not come hotter than this. An entire outfit of satin and ruffles already sets off alarm bells. But when there is supposed to be a cape to go with your pants and it is tied so shoddily, you know Ratajkowski has basically given up - which is our cue to do so too.