School of Frock: Sylvia Hoeks is a true blue beauty

SYLVIA HOEKS (A)

Premiere of See in Los Angeles

Gown: Georges Hobeika

The Dutch actress, best known as the bad girl in Blade Runner 2049, The Girl In The Spider's Web and now See, is positively angelic in this heavenly blue embellished tulle dream. The drapery is so exquisite, I will forgive the peekaboo panties which are quite often a dealbreaker.

Sylvia Hoeks PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

KIRSTEN DUNST (B+)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Rodarte

Dunst is a walking rainbow cake and looking delectable while at it. This frock oozes romance, with its sumptuous combination of satin, lace, sequins and tulle and its pretty pastel shades spread over delicate tiers. It is totally giving the five-year-old in me heart eyes.

Kirsten Dunst

TESSA THOMPSON (C+)

Screening of Lady And The Tramp in New York City

Pantsuit: Loewe

Thompson is never generic and I respect that, but this overly flared cream pantsuit is going to the dogs. Maybe she wants the sleeves, peplum and trousers to be reminiscent of the ears of Lady, the Cocker Spaniel she voices in the Disney+ remake. But I am getting more of a Pennywise-meets-Virgin Queen-meets-coffee filters vibe.

Tessa Thompson

JANUARY JONES (C)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Rodarte

Shoes: Not known

Black trash bags that just hang off your body are never going to be a flattering look, and tacking on a pair of wannabe wings at the back does not improve matters. This is a sub-par Maleficent- adjacent attempt, and just in time for Halloween too.

January Jones

NINA DOBREV (D)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Cong Tri

Celebrities are getting lazy again, going for the trend that simply refuses to be put to bed. No issue with the luxe fuchsia shade, but Dobrev's silk jammies are literally that. They have even stopped bothering to dress it up to make it eveningwear- appropriate. PJs - Please Just Stop.