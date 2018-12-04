School of Frock: Welcoming a winter wonderland with Emily Blunt on the red carpet
'Tis the season to shine and Hollywood is celebrating with style
EMILY BLUNT (A-)
Premiere of Mary Poppins
Returns in Los Angeles
Gown: Yanina Couture
A wintry white wonderland captured in a dress, with splashes of romance, magic and bridal vibes. Add a crown and a wand, and she is a modern Glinda the Good Witch.
Those puff sleeves are also next-level. If I were 10 years younger and 20cm taller, I'd want to be married in this.
RITA ORA (B+)
Aria Awards in Sydney
Gown: Marchesa
Are you as blown away as I am? Ora doing "elegant" is as rare as a heatstroke in December. It is not a side of the tacky fashion victim we are familiar with, but this gorgeous ombre diaphanous dream is proof she can clean up real nice.
SANDRA BULLOCK (B)
Premiere of Bird Box in Berlin
Gown: Alberta Ferretti
Hardly a fresh design, but that does not detract from its prettiness and the fact that Bullock has not dropped the ball since her Ocean's 8 promo tour. The silver rainfall-like sequins are also a welcome festive touch.
AMBER HEARD (C+)
Premiere of Aquaman movie in London
Gown: Valentino
Her commitment to theme dressing is admirable (she plays sea queen-in-waiting Mera in the movie) but wearing a high-fashion swim cap is too much on the nose.
It is like she went for a dip in algae-infested waters and emerged looking like... this. Not the splash I was hoping she would make.
NICOLE KIDMAN (D)
Aria Awards in Sydney
Top and pants: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
The outfit's pearlescent-champagne-apricot hue is so close to her hair colour and skin tone that from afar, it is as if she tacked a bath mat to her chest and has no pants on.
She should also be shamed for enabling Muppet homicide.
