School of Frock: Zendaya makes us green with envy with showstopper gown at Emmys

ZENDAYA (A+)

Gown: Vera Wang

Shoes: Brian Atwood

To Hollywood casting directors searching for the next-generation Poison Ivy, this is your gal. I cannot get enough of Zendaya's fiery red hair and sultry emerald green corset gown, and can totally envision her as the DC supervillain. On top of that, she is owning the Emmys red carpet. It will take me a while to pick my jaw off the floor.

MAISIE WILLIAMS (A-)

Gown: JW Anderson

Shoes: Roger Vivier

Williams has always been quite the hot mess when it comes to fashion, but she is slaying it harder than Arya Stark amid a White Walker attack here. I am blown away by how amazingly she cleans up and how perfectly this cool asymmetrical black dress with a touch of punk suits her. Definitely best dressed of the Game Of Thrones gang.

KENDALL JENNER (C+)

Gown: Richard Quinn

Frankendresses are being taken to new heights. I am still pondering how well a strapless roseprint mermaid gown goes with a kinky black latex turtleneck long-sleeved top. Is it genius? Is it jarring? Or should this be filed under “For KarJenners Only”? Check in with me 24 hours later.

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE (C)

Gown: Gucci

Looks like someone has not got over the end of Game Of Thrones. Or was she sabotaged by her castmates who told her they would all attend the Emmys in Westeros-ready togs? Wish she saved these priestess robes for a themed Met Gala, because now it just appears like the poor woman missed a memo and borrowed something from her show’s wardrobe department.

AMY ADAMS (D)

Gown: Fendi

Come on Amy, don’t dress like your Emmy dreams have already died (although she did lose for Sharp Objects). Everything about this ageing, funereal frock is sad and depressing, from the full-body nude lining to “caterpillars” crawling all over her. Also, can we agree that 45 is way too young to be looking like mother of the bride?