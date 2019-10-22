School of Frock: Zendaya masters the art of layering

ZENDAYA (B+)

Elle Women In Hollywood in Los Angeles

Top, jacket, skirt and pants: Peter Do

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Zendaya. PHOTO: AFP

More proof that this woman can sell any look - even if she forgot to remove her pyjamas before getting dressed. There is so much layering going on in this avant-garde grey-toned get-up, yet it does not overwhelm her. I am just grateful Zendaya is never boring and continues to take risks, even in alternative suiting.

JOEY KING (C+)

Elle Women In Hollywood in Los Angeles

Dress: Richard Quinn

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Joey King. PHOTO: AFP

Full-length bodysuits under party frocks is apparently a thing, but this is more Catwoman getting stuck in a flower patch. I appreciate her courage in going there and embracing the quirky, but the no-hands thing just freaks me out.

CHARLIZE THERON (C)

Elle Women In Hollywood in Los Angeles

Top, jacket, skirt, clutch and shoes: Louis Vuitton

Charlize Theron. PHOTO: AFP

Theron is butching it up these days and opting for bolder pieces, but I honestly cannot wait for her to move on to the next phase. The top half is biker girl chic, but from the waist down, it is try-hard territory. Ship this nonsense to Ruby Rose, Jennifer Connelly or Sophie Turner - Theron is too big a star to be going down this road.

LIZZY CAPLAN (D)

Premiere of Castle Rock Season 2 in Los Angeles

Gown: Area

Lizzy Caplan. PHOTO: AFP

It is a repurposed satin bed sheet. The colour of radioactive peach. Hanging on for dear life. Combine them all and I hope she made it through the event without the entire gown collapsing into a pooling heap at her feet.

CARA DELEVINGNE (F)

Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Guy Laroche

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Cara Delevingne. PHOTO: AFP

Swiss cheese - but make it fashion. I have as many yikes for this moth-eaten mechanic uniform as there are gaping holes. As I struggle to make sense of the incomprehensible, ripped denim suddenly does not seem so terrible.