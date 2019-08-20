Stallone's daughter goes into the blue at film premiere

SISTINE STALLONE (B+)

Premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in Los Angeles

Dress: Ralph Lauren

Shoes: Not known

Sylvester Stallone's daughter sure knows how to make a splash at the premiere of her feature film debut. Perhaps in a nod to the movie's theme, the 21-year-old dives right in with a sultry sparkly sequinned mini that has me thinking of the deep blue sea. Simple yet effective.

CATE BLANCHETT (B)

Screening of Where'd You Go, Bernadette in New York City

Pantsuit: Alexander

McQueen

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Blanchett is hulking out - with sculptural electric blue satin arms. Those Dynasty-worthy power-puffed sleeves are zapping precious life into a snoozeworthy black pantsuit. It is uber-dramatic, totally insane but also highly entertaining.

TAYLOR SWIFT (C+)

Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Top, jacket and shorts: Versace

Shoes: Kat Maconie

Swift seems desperate to be viewed as grown-up and mature, but going full Morgan Fairchild should not be the way. One must be cautious when layering those signature Versace golden baroque prints, because this one ages her a decade or two. I like that she is expanding her colour palette this year but maybe stick to the rainbow unicorn aesthetic for now.

ZENDAYA (C-)

Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Top and shorts: Jacquemus

Shoes: Le Silla

So Zendaya is not infallible after all, and not even her legs can distract us from this fashion fender bender. The whole ensemble is awkward, mismatched and cheap-looking, from the oversized dad shirt to the diapershorts to the dressy stilettos. Fortunately for her, goodwill goes a long way.

JULIANNE HOUGH (D)

Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Georges Chakra

Shoes: Not known

Not sure if she is going for black swan, white swan or just plain pigeon, but it is still ruffling my feathers. This ballerina frock is so overworked, it should charge for overtime.