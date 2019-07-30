School of Frock

Vanessa Hudgens gets suddenly sophisticated

This is the best Vanessa Hudgens has ever looked - and she is also best-dressed of the week

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jul 30, 2019 06:00 am
VANESSA HUDGENS (A)

Premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles

Gown: Giorgio Armani

I honestly did not think Miss High School Musical had this in her. Serving up glam Morticia Addams realness, she is stunning in this black velvet mermaid gown that fits her like a dream. The tulle cap sleeves, the unexpected pockets and even the tube top are executed surprisingly well. Please do not let this be a fluke.

MARGOT ROBBIE (B)

Premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles

Gown and bag: Chanel

I am not in love with the consumptive orangey-red eyeshadow. Still, Robbie successfully evokes the period-appropriate Hollywood glamour from her latest movie, in a romantic, billowy vintage-inspired white chiffon frock. Even if it does look like a glorified nightgown.

TAYLOR SCHILLING (B-)

Premiere of Orange Is The New Black’s final season in New York City

Dress: Monse

Clutch: Judith Leiber

Shoes: Alexandre Birman

It is fitting that the leading lady of Litchfield bids farewell to the show that made her a star in what else but orange. Definitely sexier and more empowering than her prison uniform – even if it is literally silk spandex tugged and ruched in all sorts of directions.

JACKIE CRUZ (D+)

Premiere of Orange Is The New Black’s final season in New York City

Gown: Loulou

Looks like the creative inspiration – and money for the fabric – ran out at the last minute. There is no other reasonable explanation why the ruffles stop short at the crotch and we are forced to stare at her nude panties. Such indecent exposure is making it too easy for the fashion police.

JOAN COLLINS (D)

Midsummer Party for the Elton John Aids Foundation in Antibes, France

Top and pants: Not known

The acting legend is in remarkably good shape. But if sheer illusion bell bottoms are already a crime on young supermodels, they do not stand a chance on an 86-year-old. This is wrong and stressful on so many levels. Dame Joan needs to leave the groin-flashing to desperados like Cruz.

