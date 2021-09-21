Yara Shahidi makes us all green with envy on the Emmys red carpet

YARA SHAHIDI (A-)

Dress: Christian Dior

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Kelly green is one of my favourite colours, and it looks absolutely charming when deployed on a timeless 1950s fit-and-flare silhouette, worn by the 21-year-old star of Black-ish. The asymmetrical chiffon draped shoulders and thin matching belt inject a touch of youthful modernity too.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (C+)

Gown: Christian Dior

There is no checkmate in this style game, only wrong moves. One expects more from The Queen's Gambit lead actress nominee on TV's biggest night, but the pale yellow silk satin halter gown and severe updo against alabaster skin washes her out completely. Aside from the opera coat's bright yellow, Taylor-Joy is a walking slab of butter.

KATHRYN HAHN (C+)

Jumpsuit: Lanvin

Shoes: Tamara Mellon

Witchy black jumpsuits are the WandaVision supporting actress nominee's favoured outfit, and we always say go big or go home when it comes to awards shows. But surely that should not apply to wearing a belt buckle the size of your face? Stare at its chunkiness any longer and you will lose your mind.

EMMA CORRIN (D)

Gown: Miu Miu

The biggest risk-taker of the night is The Crown's best actress nominee - who somehow thinks she is representing The Handmaid's Tale? A light yellow strapless column gown is beyond boring, but adding a bonnet/swim cap, long fingerless gloves and black stiletto nails push it into truly bizarre The Crucible territory. Burn it all at the stake ASAP.

ANNIE MURPHY (F)

Dress: Valentino

I adore Murphy on Schitt's Creek, but this frankly looks like a sad sack of Schitt just hanging off her frame. Teal is wonderful, but the fit is shockingly poor and the sleeves are killing me. A fancy dressing gown that is actually so depressed, it is one step away from rehab.