Yara Shahidi makes us green with envy

YARA SHAHIDI (A-)

Launch of the Looking For Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar in Verona, Italy

Gown: Gucci

The romantic high-heck lace silhouette may appear stuffy at first, but Shahidi's youth, poise and natural flair work in her favour. Plus, the festive kelly green hue is perfectly Christmassy. Colour, fit and styling are on point, as are those lovely balloon sleeves.

YARA SHAHIDI PHOTO: AP

EMILIA CLARKE (B+)

The Fashion Awards in London

Gown: Schiaparelli

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

Clarke is looking really good these days - and even better in citrusy yellow. Granted, the whole thing is overdesigned within an inch of its life, what with the bow bra, high waist, belly cutout, rolled hem AND feathered sleeve-train that Big Bird would be proud of. But I will forever bend the knee to the true queen of Game Of Thrones.

EMILIA CLARKE PHOTO: AP

NOOMI RAPACE (B+)

The Fashion Awards in London

Outfit and shoes: Ann Demeulemeester

I love that the original girl with the dragon tattoo is always bringing the kooky. Her head-to-toe red ensemble is eccentric to say the least (that top hat is really something), yet she manages to turn it into something fierce and formidable. It will also look right at home in that Sherlock Holmes movie she was in.

NOOMI RAPACE PHOTO : REUTERS

SHAILENE WOODLEY (B)

The Fashion Awards in London

Gown: Moncler 1

Pierpaolo Piccioli

I have never seen a bigger, more puffy ballgown in my life - and it is literally making me sweat. But now that I know it exists, life will never be the same again. This is high fashion at its dramatic, risk-taking best, but also the most stylish flotation device in the event of a water landing or sleeping bag whenever she needs to catch some Zs.

SHAILENE WOODLEY PHOTO :REUTERS

ELLIE GOULDING (D)

The Fashion Awards in London

Dress, pants and shoes: Chloe

An aggressively unbuttoned, frilly-collared Victorian-style dress paired with loose suit trousers? There is so much tragedy here, even Shakespeare would say it is too much. The top and bottom exist in such extreme parallel universes, I'm getting whiplash trying to absorb both parts together.