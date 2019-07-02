Zendaya's red-hot style will make your senses tingle

ZENDAYA (A)

Premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Los Angeles

Gown: Armani Prive

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Zendaya PHOTO: AFP

The red and black colour scheme influenced by Spider-Man's suit is perfect for promoting the movie and even more perfect for her. Zendaya's killer combination of beauty, poise and style has caught me in her web - and she is only 22. I can't wait to see what is next. Meanwhile, this sequinned dream is a smokin', sparkling success.

CIARA (B+)

Opening ceremony of WorldPride in New York

Gown: Alex Perry

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

CIARA PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Animal print is never advisable in large doses, yet I am going wild over this slinky velvet black and yellow number, fabulously topped off with a black beret. She reminds me of a panther who slayed a leopard, then wore its skin. Does that make sense? I guess what I am trying to say is Ciara is fierce as hell.

KATE BECKINSALE (B)

NBA Awards in Santa Monica

Gown: Alberta Ferretti

KATE BECKINSALE PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Gorgeous dress, let down by ghastly make-up and hairstyling. The pleated silver metallic lame goddess gown is giving me so much life. Too bad everything from the neck up is dead on arrival. Seriously, Beckinsale’s face is looking real rough these days.

NAOMI WATTS (C-)

Premiere of The Loudest Voice in New York

Dress: Erdem

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

NAOMI WATTS (C-) PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

It is all very widow at a funeral – but a widow who seems to be on the hunt for her next husband. I feel we should all mourn the loss of Watts’ fashion sense here. A moment of silence please.

FANTASIA (D)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Pajtim Raci

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

FANTASIA (D) PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

Did the former American Idol winner break both arms, then turn up to an awards show in fancy slings? On closer inspection, you realise those folds of white fabric in front are actually the Godzilla of boob flaps. Well, at least the dress comes with its own built-in napkins, which can be pretty handy at dinner parties.