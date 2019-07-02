Zendaya's red-hot style will make your senses tingle
Spider-Man starlet Zendaya swings into top spot with Spidey-inspired showstopper
ZENDAYA (A)
Premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Los Angeles
Gown: Armani Prive
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
The red and black colour scheme influenced by Spider-Man's suit is perfect for promoting the movie and even more perfect for her. Zendaya's killer combination of beauty, poise and style has caught me in her web - and she is only 22. I can't wait to see what is next. Meanwhile, this sequinned dream is a smokin', sparkling success.
CIARA (B+)
Opening ceremony of WorldPride in New York
Gown: Alex Perry
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Animal print is never advisable in large doses, yet I am going wild over this slinky velvet black and yellow number, fabulously topped off with a black beret. She reminds me of a panther who slayed a leopard, then wore its skin. Does that make sense? I guess what I am trying to say is Ciara is fierce as hell.
KATE BECKINSALE (B)
NBA Awards in Santa Monica
Gown: Alberta Ferretti
Gorgeous dress, let down by ghastly make-up and hairstyling. The pleated silver metallic lame goddess gown is giving me so much life. Too bad everything from the neck up is dead on arrival. Seriously, Beckinsale’s face is looking real rough these days.
NAOMI WATTS (C-)
Premiere of The Loudest Voice in New York
Dress: Erdem
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
It is all very widow at a funeral – but a widow who seems to be on the hunt for her next husband. I feel we should all mourn the loss of Watts’ fashion sense here. A moment of silence please.
FANTASIA (D)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Dress: Pajtim Raci
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Did the former American Idol winner break both arms, then turn up to an awards show in fancy slings? On closer inspection, you realise those folds of white fabric in front are actually the Godzilla of boob flaps. Well, at least the dress comes with its own built-in napkins, which can be pretty handy at dinner parties.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now