Zoey Deutch comes of age at haute couture fashion week

Hollywood starlet Zoey Deutch comes of age style-wise at haute couture fashion week
ZOEY DEUTCH (B+)
Christian Dior's 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris
Gown: Christian Dior
The secret's in the styling. She's only 23, and already doing her best to exude just enough dark glam attitude to do the ornate full skirt justice.
PETRA NEMCOVA (B)
amfAR dinner in Paris
Dress: Ronald van der Kemp
Clutch: Tyler Ellis
Shoes: Alevi
Metallic blue and green come together nicely in this draped mini-dress with power shoulders made out of repurposed silk satin and crepe. It should also come with a built-in '80s soundtrack for maximum enjoyment.
SELENA GOMEZ (C+)
Premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Oscar de la Renta
Clutch: Jimmy Choo
Shoes: Miu Miu
Gomez is officially on a downward spiral style-wise. The cornflower blue floral toile print is perfect as a flirty summer frock, but those deliberately frayed edges give it a sloppy, unfinished effect. Jarringly, the formal silver sandals and clutch are a bit much.
KATIE HOLMES (C+)
Christian Dior's 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris
Gown, bag and shoes: Christian Dior
Speaking of accessories that are so wrong, Holmes gives us the opposite of Gomez. The dress itself is a dreamy tulle fantasy, but rendered tragically pedestrian by spectator Mary Jane flats and casual saddle bag.
HAILEE STEINFELD (D-)
Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival in Lisbon, Portugal
Top, shorts and shoes: Not known
Someone needs to get a new washing machine because such garment shrinkage is ridiculous. Does she realise she just flashed her audience? Well, at least her bra matches her booties.
