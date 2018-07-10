Zoey Deutch comes of age at haute couture fashion week

ZOEY DEUTCH (B+)

Christian Dior's 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris

Gown: Christian Dior

The secret's in the styling. She's only 23, and already doing her best to exude just enough dark glam attitude to do the ornate full skirt justice.

PETRA NEMCOVA (B)

amfAR dinner in Paris

Dress: Ronald van der Kemp

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

Shoes: Alevi

Metallic blue and green come together nicely in this draped mini-dress with power shoulders made out of repurposed silk satin and crepe. It should also come with a built-in '80s soundtrack for maximum enjoyment.

SELENA GOMEZ (C+)

Premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Oscar de la Renta

Clutch: Jimmy Choo

Shoes: Miu Miu

Gomez is officially on a downward spiral style-wise. The cornflower blue floral toile print is perfect as a flirty summer frock, but those deliberately frayed edges give it a sloppy, unfinished effect. Jarringly, the formal silver sandals and clutch are a bit much.

KATIE HOLMES (C+)

Christian Dior's 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris

Gown, bag and shoes: Christian Dior

Speaking of accessories that are so wrong, Holmes gives us the opposite of Gomez. The dress itself is a dreamy tulle fantasy, but rendered tragically pedestrian by spectator Mary Jane flats and casual saddle bag.

HAILEE STEINFELD (D-)

Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival in Lisbon, Portugal

Top, shorts and shoes: Not known

Someone needs to get a new washing machine because such garment shrinkage is ridiculous. Does she realise she just flashed her audience? Well, at least her bra matches her booties.