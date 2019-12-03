Andie Chen isn’t your typical dad

Even with two young children aged three and five, local actor Andie Chen has not succumbed to a "dad bod" - something he declared will not happen in a very long time.

Instead, the 34-year-old has gone the opposite direction, proclaiming to be in the "best shape" he has ever been in compared to nearly a decade ago.

He told The New Paper: "I embarked on a #mantobeastchallenge at the start of the year and I trained for between one to three hours about six times a week ."

Audiences can see him show off his toned physique as a martial arts expert in the Channel 8 drama The Good Fight (weekdays at 9pm and on Toggle) where he has a few shirtless scenes.

To prepare for the role, he lifted weights, did martial arts training and practised yoga.

This is the second time he has had to get fit for a show, after playing a villainous martial arts proponent in the Channel 8 historical period drama Code Of Honour.

Chen, who suffers from an autoimmune disorder, said: "That was shot eight years ago. Back then, I was a lot younger, and getting in shape was a lot faster.

"But I have been sick for quite some time so I really lost a lot of weight through the years and gaining the muscles back has been an uphill task."

Don't expect Chen to let himself go and adopt full-on "dad style" either.

He said: "I'm starting to feel and know myself more. And I realise I have a little bit of a rebel inside, I like to try things, I don't like to be controlled, I don't like to be put into a box.

"So if I put something on, and I feel that this expresses who I am, then I will wear it. As I grew older, I became edgier as a person, so my outfits became edgier as well."

However, he still thinks of his personal style as functional and practical.

Chen, whose everyday outfit these days consists of shirts in black, white, grey and dark blue as well as sneakers, said: "I don't even need to think, I just pull the clothes out and I dress myself in them.

"I might have worn neon pink in my 20s and caps which are flashy, shiny and attention-grabbing, but you can hardly find any of those in my wardrobe anymore."

Chen owns about 30 shades and caps each, with his priciest pair of sunglasses costing about $600, but does not consider himself a "very fashionable person".

He said: "I like looking good, but I have never spent too much effort trying to look trendy.

"If there is anything that I care about, it would be the cutting. (I want) something that fits me well, something that makes me look neat, tidy and not sloppy."

HIPSTER ANDIE

He jazzed things up for an interview on Channel 8's Hello Singapore by matching a white shirt, printed outerwear and checkered brown pants - all from Urban Revivo - with Fila shoes.

He said: "To be honest, I'm not really used to wearing a loud ensemble like this but my stylist said I should explore and so I did.

"I can't remember where I got the glasses from. They are probably blue light-blocking glasses. I've been wearing those recently."

FORMAL ANDIE

Chen donned a black Giorgio Armani ensemble alongside Taiwan-born actress-wife Kate Pang's slinky black gown for the Singapore International Film Festival gala premiere of Anthony Chen's local film Wet Season.

He said: "I'm quite a binary person, so I'm very attracted to colours like black and white. Keith Png is our stylist, so sometimes we do shop together and come up with fashion that are in sets - this one was obviously chosen as a pair. We try to look for things that we're both comfortable in."

CASUAL ANDIE

This get-up is what you will usually catch Chen in if you spot him on the streets.

On his Diesel T-shirt, shirt and shorts, Puma sneakers and Ray-Ban Wayfarers, he said: "It's very comfortable yet edgy. For shades, I'm into the classic looks."

WORKPLACE ANDIE

A smart and sharp look like this is what Chen goes for when he meets clients for his YouTube channel Vagabond.

Wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black pants and shoes from Goldlion, he revealed this was meant for a shoot for the fashion brand.