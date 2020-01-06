Aw learns the art of layering in Japan

While living in Japan has improved Jeanette Aw's baking skills, the one constant has been her style.

The local actress, who is the ambassador of Takasaki city in Japan, recently completed her Superior Patisserie course at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo.

Speaking to The New Paper at a media session last month to promote her Channel 8 showbiz-themed drama After The Stars, the 40-year-old star said: "The only difference in my style (after moving to Japan last September) is layering because it was so cold. I wouldn't say I have one specific style. Sometimes I'll wear something girly like a dress, and other times something androgynous like a suit.

"But most of the time I'm lazy so I go for a one-piece romper.

"The clothes I wear reflect my mood more than anything."

UNIQUE

Aw likes avant-garde Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto for his "unique" style.

She said: "There was this outfit I bought in Tokyo - it is like a dress, but it drapes like a shawl, and there is this long side you can throw around like a scarf. So there are so many ways to wear this outfit and it looks so good."

In Japan, she sometimes prefers shopping in the men's sections as they have "more interesting and edgy designs" compared to the "demure and safe" offerings in the women's sections.

Decked in an edgy black Louis Vuitton ensemble for the After The Stars event, Aw said: "Having worn so many different outfits over the years, you know what works on you (and) what colours you just cannot stand, like brown (for me), as it doesn't compliment my skin tone.

"The one thing about me is that I like to go for something that I've never tried before. So today, I told my stylist to get me something unexpected."

Aw added: "The styles I like include strong designs with suits and jackets. Sometimes they look overwhelming on my petite figure, so finding the right brand matters. Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi fit me well, possibly because they are tailored for women."

Over the years in showbiz, she has cultivated such an eye for style that she runs her own fashion website Curatedition. Her Instagram account, which has 385,000 followers, also showcases her flair for fashion.

Aw is not sure when she will be back in Singapore for good, but she has returned to our small screen playing a beleaguered actress in After The Stars.

It is showing on Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm and is also available on Toggle.

In Japan, she is producing her second short film Senses and held a solo art exhibition, on top of her patisserie course. She will return there this year for work, after filming a drama in Beijing.

She said: "It is weird because I use travel kits at home (in Singapore) now, and all my things are based in Japan. Home has become a one-night-stay and I miss my car."

RUGGED JEANETTE

PHOTOS: JEANETTE AW/INSTAGRAM

She opted for a white top and black skirt - from a Bangkok designer whose name she cannot recall - Aldo shoes and Longchamp bag for a work meeting.

She likes the rugged look but finds it "a pain to iron" because of all the layers.

While she acknowledged the high price tag of Thai designer clothes, Aw said: "I bought it because the pants are very nice, it has all the detailing and a shine to it. They go very well with other tops, and the shirt can complement jeans or skirts. It's very easy to mix and match."

GLAM JEANETTE

PHOTOS: JEANETTE AW/INSTAGRAM

Aw originally wore this magical netted black Fendi gown for a magazine photo shoot in Rome last July. She also happened to be invited to the Italian luxury fashion house's couture fashion show at the Colosseum that day - and was already dressed for the occasion.

She said: "It's sexy yet modest because it's totally covered, and it's very flattering."

CHIC JEANETTE

PHOTOS: JEANETTE AW/INSTAGRAM

At a Furla event, Aw paired a Furla crossbody bag and black booties with a top and skirt from Surrender.

She said: "I think it's very simple, but the skirt detail, the shine and the trimmings make it look put together, fun and cute."

CASUAL JEANETTE

PHOTOS: JEANETTE AW/INSTAGRAM

For a script reading in Tokyo, she sported a monogrammed Louis Vuitton satchel, plaid shirt, jeans and burgundy Stuart Weitzman boots - also a relaxed get-up for a "casual day out" for some me-time.