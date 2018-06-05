Bonnie Loo ditches clashing colours for a sophisticated look

Just five years after winning Channel U reality TV singing competition Campus SuperStar, singer-actress-host Bonnie Loo is at the top of her game.

From hitting the high notes at her music showcases to acting in Channel 8 shows such as Tiger Mum, Hero and Mightiest Mother-In-Law, which all earned her Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Star Awards, the Malaysian-born 23-year-old has done it all.

She even clinched the Model Star Award - Singapore at the 2018 Asia Model Awards last month in Seoul, South Korea, for being an all-rounded artist.

Organised by Korea Model Association and jointly sponsored by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange and the Visit Korea Committee, the annual awards show touts itself as Asia's largest model festival.

Loo told The New Paper: "I did not expect to win, but I am so honoured to represent Singapore and be recognised for my talent and style."

Describing her style as "versatile and modern", she regularly showcases chic monochromatic outfits to her 103,000 Instagram followers.

But that was not always the case when she entered showbiz in 2013.

Recounting her Campus SuperStar days, she said: "I was 19 and had zero fashion knowledge. I did not know how to make myself (look) like a celebrity.

"I thought that wearing more colours made me appear more youthful, so I was decked out in yellow, pink, red and white."

Since then, Loo has got rid of her sweet and girly image and opted for a more sophisticated look - like her fashion influences, Taiwanese singer-actresses Jolin Tsai and Amber An.

"Jolin and I have many similarities. We have a small frame and our music direction is similar. I also love Amber's style."

But every now and then, Loo still cannot shake off looking like a rainbow - like when she sported multi-hued floral prints during Chinese New Year this year, calling it her most recent fashion fail.

She said with a giggle: "I thought I could wear more colourful and elaborate prints during (special festivals), but I got a shock when I saw the photos."

Although she has a stylist, Loo feels pressured to put in more effort for every event, shoot and performance with her rising fame.

She most recently joined the star-studded cast of upcoming medical drama You Can Be An Angel 3 alongside Zoe Tay, Pierre Png, Desmond Tan and Carrie Wong, playing a nurse. It premieres on Oct 29 at 9pm on Channel 8.

But Loo, who frequently uploads her covers of Mandarin songs on YouTube, admitted that music is still her first love.

She is also excited about her other new role as the host of new reality TV singing show SPOP Sing!, which aims to discover new voices and give them a stage to showcase their musical talent on a national scale. Home-grown talents Nathan Hartono and Joanna Dong are its ambassadors, and it premieres on Aug 9 at 8.30pm on Channel 8.

Loo said: "(While recording the show), memories of myself participating in Campus SuperStar kept flooding back. I know the struggles of chasing dreams, so I hope I can give these budding artists the support they need."

SEXY BONNIE

To her, being sexy is not always about revealing skin. Instead, it is about rocking her fashion fear - wearing red.

Wearing a red graphic T-shirt from Japan and a black Gucci turtleneck over black shorts and paired with black booties, she said: "Red is something I do not really wear but the colour just exudes (sex appeal)."

ONSTAGE BONNIE

When she is hitting the stage for her performances, Loo will don something comfortable, such as this white tank top and pair of baggy pants from Zara.

To add an edgy touch, she threw on an off-white denim jacket embroidered with pearls from H&M, saying: "I will wear the jacket a little off-shoulder for a unique hip-hop feel. It adds character to my outfit."

CHIC BONNIE

As soon as Loo changed into this all-black Calvin Klein ensemble, it was as though it was another person posing before the camera.

"This simple outfit brings out the coolness and charisma in me. I want to show others that being cool can be feminine too," she said.

CASUAL BONNIE

When Loo is off-duty, she sports denim overalls from South Korea, a white T-shirt and platform sneakers for shopping trips and dinners.

She said: "It is effortless. It is casual, cute and does not look messy - perfect for when I am lazy."