Glow up with Nicole Andersson, the new Style Me Now host

Nicole Andersson, the effortlessly stylish host of the new reality TV makeover series Style Me Now, was already taken with fashion as a child.

The 30-year-old social media star from the Philippines told The New Paper: "My mum used to catch me dressing up in her clothes when I was alone in her room. That has never really changed."

And now, she has a hand in helping other women transform inside and out, through wardrobe revamp, fitness routine and beauty regimen, alongside a glam squad comprising professionals in their fields such as Liv Lo, Camira Asrori and Sahur Saleim.

Style Me Now premieres on Diva (StarHub TV Ch 513/Singtel TV Ch 303) on May 20 at 8.25pm.

A former actress, Andersson describes her personal style as "feminine, fun and independent", and believes fashion should be about experimenting.

She said: "As you try new things, you learn more about yourself, like, 'Oh, this makes me happy, this makes me the most confident, this makes me feel powerful'. And once you find those things, own it. Clothes can be both functional and fun and it is great when you find that balance."

Her experience as a fashion and travel writer on her eponymous blog certainly gives her an upper hand in crafting the chic ensembles showcased on her beautifully curated Instagram account that boasts a 363,000-strong following.

On it, she shares #OOTDs in exotic locations, partnering with beauty brands and travel companies, while occasionally letting loose with humorous captions that show her lighter side.

Andersson may appear to have it all, but like the contestants on Style Me Now, she is also "on a journey of self-discovery and improvement".

She said: "That can mean trying out a new workout routine or exploring different styles, but more recently, it has meant getting more comfortable in the skin I am in and finding that glow from the inside out."

To prove that she practises what she preaches, she has updated her approach to taking social media images.

"I used to be more concerned about getting the perfect shot, but now I am all about the 'mood' of the photo. I want to be able to capture both the clothes and the moment," she said.

Her favourite brands are Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Self-Portrait, Christian Dior and Zimmermann, while a fitting pair of jeans, killer heels and little black dress are her classic must-haves.

"These are all things you can wear and style in different ways and can uplift your spirits when you wear them," she said.

Hosting Style Me Now has been an "inspiration" to Andersson .

She said: "I always believe that we could all use a little help from time to time. I have definitely had moments where I felt like I was stuck in a rut, then you meet someone who gives you a little piece of wisdom and suddenly you have that 'A-ha!' moment.

"Then you realise the only person holding you back is you."

GLAM NICOLE

This is probably not what most women would put on when traipsing the sand dunes of Dubai, but that did not stop Andersson from whipping out this sensual electric blue Rosenthal Tee gown.

She said: "I had a random urge to wear this during the sand dunes excursion and boy was it difficult to walk in. I wanted a contrast of the blue gown in the desert. Quite unexpected and yes, a little bit extra, but so much fun."

FASHION WEEK NICOLE

When you are at New York Fashion Week 2019, a traffic-stopping outfit is almost de rigueur.

And the rust orange pantsuit from Samantha Richelle - accessorised with Louis Vuitton shoes and Nico Giani bag - did the trick.

She said: "I wanted a pop of colour to brighten up the gloomy weather. When I feel tired, I really go for outfits that will intentionally brighten up my mood and this suit did just that. With the crazy schedule of NYFW, sometimes you need all the help you can get."

TOURIST NICOLE

Lounging around in a hotel in Sydney, she makes a Madewell jeans-and-Nike sneakers combo look high fashion - by throwing on a patent burgundy coat from NA-KD and matching shades from Sunnies Studios.

She said: "I wanted to wear something more laid-back but would still make a statement. I loved how a simple outfit can be completely transformed with just a statement piece. It makes dressing up so much more exciting every day."

RELAXED NICOLE

She wanted something "easy and comfortable" - like this black and white asymmetrical polka dot dress from Love, Bonito, mules from Pedder Red and multicoloured patterned crossbody bag from Kenzo - for a day of exploring Singapore back in January.

She said: "When I want to take it easy, a simple dress is enough. I also love mixing prints so I thought this bag complemented the dress quite well."