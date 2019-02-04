Jesseca Liu values comfort above all - even for Chinese New Year

Jesseca Liu (left) with her husband Jeremy Chan (right) and Nathan Hartono in a scene from When Ghost Meets Zombie.

Standing at 1.72m, perennially elegant Jesseca Liu can pretty much put on anything and still look great.

However, the 39-year-old Singapore-based actress from Langkawi, Malaysia, values comfort above fashion trends.

Liu told The New Paper: "I prefer to stay in my comfort zone. I'm not someone who is too much into anything overly feminine unless it is necessary for events. Once in a while, I'm a sundress person.

"At one of the Star Awards, I wore a very beautiful gown, but it was so heavy with all the beading that I couldn't walk too fast."

Her wardrobe mainly consists of staples like T-shirts in black and white as well as jeans, but do not expect to see anything lacy, layered or too exotic.

She loves buying sunglasses and accessories, especially rings and earrings, and revealed that her most expensive piece of jewellery is a gold bracelet given to her by her father when she got married to local actor and comedian Jeremy Chan in 2017.

Even with Chinese New Year around the corner, Liu does not stray too far from her minimalist personal style.

She said: "My Chinese New Year outfit is actually quite casual - a pink T-shirt to match a pair of pants."

But Chan, who is more experimental with fashion, has influenced her style quite a bit.

BRANDS

She said: "Jeremy introduced me to some brands I had never bought before knowing him, like Off-White and Undercover. Now I actually have some T-shirts and shoes (from them)."

Liu said Chan shared comedy tips with her too.

The couple co-star for the first time in the new local comedy movie When Ghost Meets Zombie, which opens here on Feb 14.

Local singer Nathan Hartono plays a zombie who falls in love with a female ghost (Ferlyn G), but things get complicated when she is forced to possess him to take part in a male beauty pageant.

Liu, who plays a mortuary cosmetologist, revealed that her shower scene with Hartono will make audiences laugh.

She said: "My character is stern and cool, and I am always dressed in white, which looks pretty scary at night."

She added of Chan, who plays a fitness instructor harbouring a crush on her: "We don't share a direct romantic relationship in the movie though.

"He gets really serious when the camera starts rolling and there was this scene where he had to bite me before turning into a zombie, and he really bit me. We are very professional when it comes to acting."

GLAM JESSECA

For the Asia Rainbow TV Awards held in Sanya, China, last month, Liu dressed to the nines in a white and pastel degrade off-shoulder gown from Singapore-based bridal studio White Trousseau. Her stylist picked it out for her.

She "felt like a fairy" in it, adding: "As it was the Rainbow Awards, we were thinking, why not dress according to the theme? I like its rainbow colours - not too bright, subtly pretty and elegant."

OFF-DUTY JESSECA

On a casual day out with some friends around the Changi area, Liu shows she takes comfort very seriously by donning a pair of sneakers, denim overalls, a casual striped tee and a straw hat.

Her entire outfit is made up of random finds from Bangkok, Thailand.

She said: "It was such a sunny day so I brought along a hat."

CHIC JESSECA

Liu is a big fan of women's pantsuits, like this white pinstripe rendition from US fashion brand Ralph Lauren she sported at a promotional event for When Ghost Meets Zombie.

She said: "I love how the suit (flatters) my figure."

TOURIST JESSECA

When faced with chilly weather during a trip to Morocco, Liu made sure she was warm yet still refined in a simple black dress, dark green jacket and rattan bag - some from Bangkok and some purchased online.

Sneakers are her go-to shoes when travelling, with this pair from Adidas.

She said: "I love to wear them because they are so comfortable to walk around in."