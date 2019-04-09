Joanne Peh likes to be adventurous on Star Awards red carpet

Joanne Peh has been nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Star Awards for her feisty role in Mediacorp's Channel 8 drama Say Cheese - and could be winning the accolade for the third time.

Her earlier wins were for The Little Nyonya in 2009 and A Tale Of 2 Cities in 2012.

In the lead-up to the annual showbiz extravaganza which will air live on April 14 at 5.30pm (red carpet) and 7pm (main ceremony) on Channel 8, Channel U and Toggle, the excitement has steadily heightened over what the celebs will be wearing.

Peh has made it a habit to keep herself in good health and good shape, especially when the Star Awards show comes around, and swears by the age-old mantra of drinking lots of water and working out regularly.

The 35-year-old mother of two told The New Paper: "I believe looking good comes from the inside. For an added glow, I get brightening facials done the day before."

As for her look and outfit for this year, she said: "Let's all be surprised!"

Even though she has made headlines with her risque Star Awards gowns before, whether for featuring slivers of side boob or flashes of thigh, Peh has no regrets or favourites.

She said: "All the dresses I've worn remind me of the stage of life I was in. Each one brings back memories of that year and I wouldn't change anything.

"Sure, there were some not so good moments, more so in the earlier years, but it is all these experiences that help shape my views about fashion today."

When it comes to Star Awards, she's "pretty adventurous" and is "thankful" her long-time stylist Martin Wong "is very supportive of that".

She recalled: "At one Star Awards, he got me a big poofy red ballgown and I decided at the last minute that I wanted to wear sneakers with it. He was game enough to put me in Converse.

"Another year, we decided to use Hermes scarves to pull a dress together, even though that look was already featured on the cover of (local magazine) 8 Days when they interviewed me about what I was going to wear for Star Awards. We thought it'd be funny to literally walk out of the page."

Off the red carpet, her wardrobe has evolved since she became a mother.

She has a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son with China-born actor Qi Yuwu.

Peh said: "I've grown more confident of my choices and the one thing that has changed is that I now have less time to shop. I have since been a lot more conscious of taking care of my emotional and psychological well-being instead."

She added: "When I was pregnant, it was easier to invest in dresses that allowed room for my belly to grow.

"Now that Singapore's weather is so hot, dresses are much more comfortable since they don't stick to the skin.

"And for practical reasons, when I'm babywearing and need to go to the toilet, there are no zips and buttons I need to fiddle with.

"When I do work for (my creative enrichment programme) The Dimple Loft or when I work with children, I'm always in jeans, because I am often on my hands and knees to communicate with them and sometimes the activities we do involve paint and messy play."

When it comes to her fashion weaknesses, it's a tie between "versatile and timeless" jeans and white shirts, of which she has eight pieces.

She said: "I own many pairs of designer heels, bought years ago from factory outlets or sample sales, but I hardly wear them now because I'm always zipping from place to place and it's much easier in sneakers or flats."

GLAM JOANNE

Peh, who graced Prada's Spring-Summer 2019 party last Friday in a see-through black dress over white undergarments that gave her a "clean, lean silhouette" , feels it's "nice" to dress up and attend a glamorous event once in a while.

When she was unveiled as the celebrity ambassador of skin lifting procedure Ultheraphy, Wong sourced a goddess gown from Maria Lucia Hohan for the press conference.

She said: "I wanted to wear something gold and regal. I love the fabric and how it drapes and flows as I walk. It felt very comfortable and thankfully so because I had to wear it for an entire day."

CHIC JOANNE

At the press conference of her directorial movie debut Under The Tree, she paired a white COS tee with a navy cardigan and striped pants from Chanel's Cruise Collection.

She said: "As a director, when you're on the job, you need to be able to move around quickly and easily. We need to stand high, crouch low and sit on stools, so it makes more sense to wear pants rather than have to worry about Marilyn Monroe moments."

VINTAGE JOANNE

Peh is a fan of vintage pieces as they are "timeless" and can be worn any time without looking dated.

She wore this yellow raffia crochet frock for Chinese New Year this year, although she has no recollection of when and where she bought it online.

She said: "I stored it when it arrived and then forgot about it. When I did remember and pulled it out, I was pregnant and it wouldn't fit.

"A few years back before I got married, I was obsessed with vintage dresses. They are unique and probably one of a kind, (and) I wanted to give new life to something old rather than keep buying new pieces.

"Some are very well made. I love the details and quality, the buttons, and the fabrics used are much more exquisite."

SEXY JOANNE

Nothing screams bold and beautiful like red.

Peh, who turned up at the press conference of Say Cheese last year in a traffic-stopping Karen Millen jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin heels, said: "The drama was slated to air during the National Day period. I was feeling festive and wanted to dress to the theme, but more importantly, the colour flattered me."