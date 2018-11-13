Julie Tan: Fashion is not about clothes, but confidence and comfort

Local actress Julie Tan credits US supermodel Karlie Kloss as her personal style inspiration.

The 26-year-old told The New Paper: "Though she is a top model, on her casual days, she is in her T-shirt and jeans and still looks good. To me, fashion is not about the clothes. It's about how comfortable and confident you are being you."

She added: "When I shop, I opt for more classics as they are timeless and can last me for a few years."

But the 1.71m-tall star, whose favourite brands include Louis Vuitton, Uniqlo, Gentle Monster, Adidas and Zara, has a soft spot for jumpsuits.

She said: "I actually have a variety (of jumpsuits) due to my height. They are easy to wear and comfortable."

Tan's first local drama in over a year is Till We Meet Again, which premieres over Channel 8 on Nov 26 at 9pm.

She also stars in the show's Toggle prequel, set a thousand years ago and inspired by the Chinese literary classic Journey To The West. She plays a flower fairy in love with Monkey King Sun Wukong (Kingone Wang).

FIRST TIME

It marked the first time Tan was in traditional Chinese period costume.

She said: "The hair department did a great job in my hairstyling; it really made me feel like I was a fairy maiden."

As for the best style tips she has picked up over the course of her 10-year showbiz career, she said: "Always wear a nude bra and panties to fitting sessions.

"When in doubt, keep it simple - it will never go wrong. It is important to find a team that you have chemistry with, and it will bring out the best in you."

Tan, who was The New Paper New Face 2009 first runner-up, will return to the local modelling competition that kick-started it all - this time, as a judge at this year's New Face finale on Thursday.

She said New Face gave her a "good (foundation) to learn" and equipped her with "skills in facing the media".

With this year's finale approaching, what are Tan's tips for the hopefuls?

She said: "It is not about winning, it is about the journey. Breathe when you are nervous and just be yourself. I know it's very overrated advice, but when you try too hard, it shows."

CHIC JULIE

Out for high tea with her girlfriends at Grand Hyatt Singapore, Tan was "in the mood for black" and wore a Hollister off-shoulder top and Zara skirt, paired with an Alexander McQueen clutch and Louis Vuitton sneakers.

She said: "Sneakers are the most comfortable, and I love how these have an arch that brings out both my feminine and sporty nature."

CASUAL JULIE

Tan chills out in a light-coloured turtleneck sweater from Uniqlo and flared bottoms "from a shop in China" for brunch in Taiwan. A pair of white Gucci sneakers complete the look.

She said: "I like my turtleneck, because it is a classic look, and you will never go wrong with classics."

NIGHT OUT JULIE

Tan saw The Lion King musical at Marina Bay Sands decked out in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, chosen by her stylist Martin Wong.

She said: "My go-to colours are black and white because I like basic colours. I do wear colours and prints, but it depends on my mood."

GLAM JULIE

Tan dons an embellished white jumpsuit with a risque see-through top from bridal label Jessicacindy during its first runway showcase featuring a debut collection of wedding and evening gowns.

She said: "I always prefer a jumpsuit over a gown. I love the top part as it adds a mermaid-esque magical touch to the entire outfit."

Tan, who is a friend of designer Jessicacindy Hartono, described her as "hardworking, determined and someone I look up to".