Local model Fiona Fussi values functionality over fashion

From attending Seoul Fashion Week to shooting fashion spreads, local model Fiona Fussi, 22, is among the first to be exposed to each season's latest fashion trends.

But the 1.76m-tall beauty isn't always a fan of them.

Fussi, who is of Austrian and Chinese descent and is signed to local modelling agency Basic Models Management, told The New Paper: "I don't really follow fashion trends because they come and go so fleetingly but I've always believed in following my style."

Despite her growing popularity after snagging international campaigns for Lancome, Chanel, Acuvue Define and Bifesta this year, she said she makes it a point to stay true to herself.

She started her modelling career at 15 after winning the 2011 Elite Model Look Singapore competition and became the first non-celebrity model ambassador from Singapore to represent global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris in Asia at the age of 18. Fussi said her style - which she describes as "laid-back, casual sporty chic" - revolves around functionality.

"I've been going from meetings to the gym recently, so comfort has become a big part of my fashion, especially with the rise of athleisure," she said.

Her fashion staples include white tees, torn blue jeans, denim jackets and white sneakers.

"I'm more minimalist with my accessories but I always pay attention to my shoes and bag and how they match my outfit. They are either subtle or are the statement piece," she said.

Another accessory she cannot leave the house without - sunglasses. "Not only are they functional, they really put together an outfit," she said.

Naming US model-host Tyra Banks and her Hong Kong-Chinese mother as her style icons, Fussi said she is still largely influenced by them and seeks fashion advice from the latter.

Yet, she feels her biggest fashion fail was when her mother styled her.

"When I was young, she would put me in matching Hello Kitty tops and bottoms. Maybe that's why I don't like Hello Kitty much now," she joked.

With a hectic schedule of pictorial shoots and fashion events, how does she achieve glowing skin while always on the move? By never sleeping with make-up on.

She said: "I'm quite simple. Everything is about spending the least amount of time in the morning and at night (but) I always remove my make-up no matter how late it is."

Her must-haves include Japanese beauty brand Bifesta's reformulated Micellar Cleansing Lotion, an oil-free formula that is first in the industry for using fatty acid polyglyceryl as a cleansing ingredient and is enhanced with an Advanced Double Impurities-Floating Function.

Decked from head to toe in adidas, Fussi admits she is obsessed with athleisure.

She is often dressed in her favourite sports bras, leggings and white running Alphabounce Beyond sneakers, covering up with a black track jacket.

She said: "My style has gravitated towards athleisure since I'm always in sneakers and running between meetings and Muay Thai or yoga class."

Not afraid to mix designer and high-street pieces, Fussi loves matching her black crop top from Topshop and checked skirt from H&M with her designer black boots from Jeffrey Campbell "to add a bit of edge".

She topped it off with a black leather jacket from BCBG Max Azria and crossbody bag from Bimba Y Lola.

Radiant in this yellow halterneck BCBG Max Azria dress with a high-low skirt, Fussi looks just like Emma Stone's character from the 2016 musical romance film La La Land.

Keeping the rest of her outfit simple, she paired it with black and silver heels from Charles & Keith and a bedazzled clutch from BCBG Max Azria.

When Fussi is not shooting for high-fashion pictorials, she loves lounging in her white tee from Comme des Garçons, high-waisted shorts from Bershka and cropped denim jacket from Topshop.

And of course, she cannot leave the house without her pair of comfy adidas sneakers and light grey Falabella crossbody bag from Stella McCartney. "I'm almost always in sneakers and I love my cross shoulder bags so my hands are free throughout the day," she said.