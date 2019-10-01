Shane Pow’s foray into fashion

Although Shane Pow possesses a unique sense of style, he is glad he has a fashionable girlfriend to keep him in check - just in case he "decides to try something over-the-top that he will regret 10 years later".

The 28-year-old local actor said radio DJ and actress Kimberly Wang, whom he has been dating for more than three years - used to laugh at him whenever Facebook featured throwback photos from his school days.

He told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "She always tells me that she would never have dated me if she had met me back then.She (just) couldn't deal with my long, coloured hair, which I copied from Taiwanese boy band 5566, and my poor choice of clothes."

Nowadays, Wang never fails to share the latest trends with him to keep him on track.

"If a certain style doesn't suit me, she will be quick to point it out. (So my style is) definitely girlfriend-approved," he joked.

Pow, who is 1.78m tall, admitted that it was not until his polytechnic days that he became more interested in fashion.

The 2011 Manhunt contestant decided to take his image more seriously after Mediacorp offered him a contract in 2012 when he was still doing National Service.

PUBLIC IMAGE

He said: "I couldn't look sloppy any more because there is a certain public image I needed to uphold."

Pow, who used to wear printed T-shirts, denim shorts, loud prints and checks, described his current personal style as "timeless and effortlessly chic".

He said: "As I'm getting older, I'm going for a more minimalist look, more solid colours and more clean cuts because I feel they suit me better."

The most expensive item in his closet is a pair of Gucci loafers which he bought for more than $1,000, and he is still a sucker for sneakers.

After clearing some out during Chinese New Year this year, Pow - who returned home with at least two new pairs of shoes during his last two holidays - still has about 50 pairs at home.

He is currently busy with his new Mojo restaurant at Republic Plaza and is back on the small screen as a Police Coast Guard crew commander in the fifth season of Channel 8 series C.L.I.F., which airs on weekdays at 9pm.

He said: "Growing up, I've always admired police officers, and to be able to wear the police uniform gives me so much joy.

"It's more than just a cool uniform, but also the sense of responsibility you have once you don it - it's exhilarating."

SHANE IN JAPAN

It was his first time in the country and he wanted to look bold and fashionable while strutting down the famous Shibuya Crossing "for the gram" in an eye-catching Louis Vuitton brown and white striped two-piece and his favourite white sneakers from Salvatore Ferragamo.

SHANE IN JAPAN PHOTO: SHANE POW/INSTAGRAM

He said: "I was so glad I chose to wear this that day as it was 35 deg C in the day but this ensemble was so light and breathable that I wasn't drenched in sweat."

SHANE IN NEW YORK CITY

Edgy yet formal was the vibe Pow intended to capture, decked head to toe in Salvatore Ferragamo for the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note10+ at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in New York City.

SHANE IN NEW YORK CITY PHOTO: SHANE POW/INSTAGRAM

He said: "The baby blue blazer really popped while the rest of the outfit remained neutral. What's more, the white sneakers complemented it perfectly and they were so comfortable to walk around in. Perfect for a working holiday."

SHANE AT HOME

Posing in front of his Mercedes, Pow wore a dark top and striped green pants bought for less than $50 from Asos' clearance section ("they always have very good deals for nice clothes"), pairing them with his go-to Ferragamo sneakers and Ray-Ban shades.

SHANE AT HOME PHOTO: SHANE POW/INSTAGRAM

He said: "What I love about this black tee is that it has a nice unique collar that immediately separates it from being just another boring plain black tee."

SHANE DOWN UNDER

For a seven-day caravan road trip to Western Australia in cold June weather, he packed outfits that were easy to match, comfortable and would not get dirty easily - like this light blue long sleeve tee, plain black pants and grey sneakers from Adidas.

SHANE DOWN UNDER PHOTO: SHANE POW/INSTAGRAM

He said: "I knew I would not have access to an ironing board or steamer so most of the clothes chosen are fairly basic and don't require much care, yet I know will still look presentable and fashionable."