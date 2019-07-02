Singer-turned-actress Aisyah Aziz not your conventional fashionista

Aisyah Aziz is known more as a singer who has bagged prizes at regional music awards show Anugerah Planet Muzik.

Now, the 25-year-old Singaporean is making her English-language acting debut, Fried Rice Paradise - The Drama Series, the small-screen remake of Dick Lee's classic musical of the same name.

She takes on the supporting role of a sheltered socialite.

Revolving around a young woman's (Foo Fang Rong) struggle to take her family's fried rice eatery to great heights in the 1980s, the TV series premieres on Channel 5 tonight at 9.30pm.

Aisyah "said yes immediately" on being offered the role, telling The New Paper: "To me, every role is a big role. I had an amazing time learning acting right there on set - it's a whole other ball game."

While she loves her character's '80s wardrobe of checked shirts and overalls ("I am such an old soul, give me anything retro and I can't reject"), her real-life personal style is "not conventional".

LEOPARD-PRINT SHOES

Items like leopard-print shoes, oversized printed outerwear, frings and ruffles and chunky layered accessories do not faze her.

Not surprisingly, music stars Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, Solange Knowles and Cardi B are among her favourite style icons.

Aisyah said: "I just love anything that stands out, and if it doesn't, it's done its job in making me feel comfortable.

"I'm not afraid to try different things or wear outfits that most people would normally be uncomfortable with because I like challenging myself, to see how well I can carry a bold look."

Standing at a towering 1.79m, she mentions her height as one of the reasons she can wear most outfits, as sample sizes fit her with minimal tailoring or pinning.

Aisyah is among the 27 artistes involved in this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song Our Singapore, having also performed NDP 2018's We Are Singapore remake.

She will also be part of the CNA music documentary Roar!, where she embarks on a journey to write a song inspired by Singapore issues and her own life story.

It airs on Aug 3 and 4, and the Roar! album is set to be released this month.

FESTIVE AISYAH

For Hari Raya last month, she wore a kebaya by Ratianah Tahir and bow flats from Zara. The black velvet maxi skirt "danced with me as I walked, felt light and not warm at all because of the cooling lining underneath".

She gravitates towards kebayas as she's "an old soul", pointing out that the late actress Saloma as well as female singers of the 50s and 60s who would don such garments as part of their daily wear.

She said: "It's sensual. You show the right amount of curves at the right places, and sometimes you get to show a little bit of skin too with the lace."

ONSTAGE AISYAH

For her solo showcase held in Kuala Lumpur in April, she glammed up in a sheer sparkly midnight blue gown by Tsyahmi, with the unlikely addition of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

She said: "I used to be so worried about what people thought of me if I appeared on stage wearing sneakers or barefoot. I also realised very quickly that I hated wearing heels when I'm performing cause it restricts my movements. However, I've passed that phase and can now confidently make my own decisions regarding footwear, like pairing sneakers with dresses because it looks cool and I can jump around."

CASUAL AISYAH

On a work day where a radio interview and several photoshoots were scheduled, she paired a white Cotton On tee featuring a Friends logo and rust Fashion Nova skirt with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and her mother's vintage Louis Vuitton bucket bag.

She said: "I wanted to wear something that was casual and not too fussy. I also love watching (US TV series) Friends. Who doesn't?"

She added: "I love pairing crop tops with high-waisted pants and skirts, or sports bras with high-waisted rights, jeans or palazzos. That's my everyday look."

SULTRY AISYAH

The caption that accompanied this picture on her Instagram read: "When he is ready to break up (with you) and you turn up in his favourite outfit."

She admitted there was no such encounter in real life, but she was empowered enough by the white Alia Bastamam vest-and-pants ensemble to be "feeling this look" at the time.

Her shoes were purchased for $20 at Far East Plaza "a long time ago" while the bag was from Zara.

It was actually her soundcheck outfit, when she was in Busan, Korea, last October for a show.

On why she has ditched the blonde locks and gone back to black, she said: "A lot of people around me were playing with colours and my hair was screaming for attention, love and care. It's of course a lot more boring now, but I'm into wigs so it'll be fine."