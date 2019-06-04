Star Style: Lion Mums star Nurul Aini combines effortless chic with added comfort

Now that Nurul Aini is eight months pregnant with her third child, fashion has taken a back seat.

Even though comfort naturally trumps style during this period, the local actress and TV presenter still manages to look impossibly chic and elegant in her Instagram photos.

The star of the local English drama series Lion Mums, the third season of which is available on Toggle, already has a son and daughter who are turning nine and seven respectively.

"Being pregnant has changed the way I dress a whole lot. Some days I am in very mismatched clothes, but it doesn't matter as much to me now because comfort is key.

"I bought some maternity jeans because all I have are skinny jeans. I am not skinny now," Nurul joked with The New Paper.

She currently prefers dresses over separates as "anything that stops at the waist or below the tummy irritates me".

According to her, "laziness and fatigue" prevent her from dressing up on a daily basis, and she also now favours a fuss-free, minimal beauty look.

She said: "I will put on proper (heavier) make-up when I need to go for an event. But even then, I take a long time to get ready because I need breaks in between."

SLEEP

On how she maintains her radiant good looks, she said: "I have days when my skin just doesn't cooperate too. But I sleep a lot, rest whenever I can, eat fruits every day and drink lots of water."

Although Nurul will not be able to do much visiting during the upcoming Hari Raya as she is so far along, she is still looking forward to coordinating the traditional outfits with the rest of her family.

As for her own ensemble this year, she has been gifted a matching mother-daughter kaftan set from homegrown designer Lulu Alhadad, whose brand is synonymous with Singapore Muslimah fashion and bridal wear.

She swears by kaftans as they "look good" and are "most comfortable" for expectant mums, making them perfect for the season.

Said Nurul, who stands at 1.72m: "I always have to tailor my Raya outfits because it's hard to get outfits that can fit my long limbs. It's been a problem since I was young. My mum used to have to sew all my Raya outfits."

She added candidly: "The best part about being pregnant during Raya is that I get to eat anything and everything and not feel guilty about it later."

RAYA NURUL

PHOTOS: NURUL AINI/INSTAGRAM

She wore this emerald green and gold embroidered kaftan from United Arab Emirates online fashion label KaftansByHxR at the recent CelebFest Ramadhan, where she had a booth featuring Marnis, her home baking business collaboration with fellow celebrities Fauzie Laily and Syarif.

She said: "This is definitely something I would wear for Hari Raya - it's comfortable, modest and beautiful."

CHIC NURUL

To attend a meeting, Nurul donned a stretchy black midi dress - one of her current favourite pieces - layered with a taupe vest, and flats from Asos.

She added that vests are useful articles of clothing during pregnancy as "they hide the bulging sides of the waist".

PARTY NURUL

At an Estee Lauder party where the dress code was blue, Nurul - who was one of the international beauty brand's celebrity influencers alongside Joanne Peh and Oon Shu Ann - turned up in a flowy chiffon electric blue jumpsuit and clear heels by Asos.

She said: "I was told to wear something blue and honestly it was all I had that I could fit into. I always shop at Asos because its fit is great for my height."

GLAM NURUL

Not only did she win Best Host for a Variety Show at this year's Suria's Pesta Perdana awards show, she was dressed to the nines in a pastel blue lace gown from Lulu Alhadad and carried a champagne Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

She joked: "I brought a Transformers cushion along because I needed it to help my back. And I took off my heels the moment I got into my car."