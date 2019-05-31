13 Reasons Why linked to rise in teen suicides: Study

WASHINGTON : A new study about 13 Reasons Why, which follows the story of a high school student who takes her own life, found that suicides among US youth rose significantly in the months following the popular Netflix show's release.

The study, which was published in Jama Psychiatry on Wednesday, estimated a 13 per cent spike in suicides among those aged 10 to 19 between April and June of 2017, with a higher proportion among females.

The study was conducted by a team led by Dr Thomas Niederkrotenthaler of the Medical University of Vienna's Centre for Public Health and used suicide data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The estimated 13.3 per cent increase in deaths corresponds to 94 more suicides for the age category than would otherwise be expected over the time period.