After freezing eggs, conceiving is newly-engaged Ase Wang's priority

The news came as a shock, and she knew she had to do something drastic.

Since being told by doctors in 2017 that it would be difficult for her to conceive naturally due to her low reserves of eggs, Singaporean actress Ase Wang has undergone three cycles of egg freezing in Bangkok and frozen 17 of her eggs.

While single at the time of the prognosis, the 38-year-old has now found the father of her future children.

On Feb 7, she announced her engagement to American-born Chinese tech entrepreneur Jon Lor after dating him for six months.

The couple will register their marriage at the Registry of Marriages in Singapore on March 31, before flying to the Maldives for an intimate wedding.

In an interview with The New Paper last week, Wang said: "Freezing my eggs proved to be such a blessing now that I'm starting this journey with Jon."

She added that conceiving is a priority for her now, and she will have to get pregnant through in-vitro fertilisation.

She plans on having just one child at this point.

She said: "It makes sense because both Jon and I are the only children in our families. And I feel like I have the closest relationship with my parents because of that."

PROPOSAL

The bride-to-be did not expect Mr Lor to propose on their recent getaway to the Amanoi resort in Vietnam.

She said: "We had discussed getting married, but I was led to believe there wasn't going to be a proposal, because he also knew I never wanted to have a big wedding.

"So I kept quiet about it, although inside I was actually thinking how nice it would be to have that moment."

Her dream came true when Mr Lor went on bended knee after dinner on the first night of their trip.

After years of dating American and Asian celebrities - including Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue - Wang believes she has finally found her Mr Right.

The couple were acquaintances for six years, but grew closer only from 2018 after moving into the same apartment building in Bangkok by chance, which she described as a "happy coincidence".

They noticed they had a lot in common. Wang said sparks flew between them a few months after she ended her "toxic relationship" with Thai rock star Bank, also known as Preeti Barameeanant, last July.

She recalled: "There was this point when it hit me that I probably needed to change the type of guys I usually date.

"That's when I realised Jon was always right before my eyes.

"I asked him out. I told him to come to this really hidden bar and he got a bit suspicious. Then I just told him how I felt. With him, I feel calm and safe. I also feel a strong sense of support for the things I want to do."