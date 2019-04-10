AMC green-lights third series in The Walking Dead universe

NEW YORK US broadcaster AMC announced on Monday that it had approved a third as-yet-untitled series in The Walking Dead universe set to premiere in 2020, following the wildly successful original show and its spin-off Fear The Walking Dead.

It will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. Filming of the first 10 episodes begins this summer in Virginia.

The Walking Dead started life in 2003 as a comic book written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, before being adapted for television in 2010.