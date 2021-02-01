Apple TV+ plans WeWork miniseries with Leto, Hathaway

In this file photo US actor/musician Jared Leto arrives for the 2019 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

New York – Video-on-demand service Apple TV+ has commissioned a miniseries based on the saga of WeWork, the shared office giant that almost went bankrupt after becoming a darling of Wall Street, with Jared Leto playing the role of its colourful former boss Adam Neumann.

WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will follow “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible”, Apple TV+ said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, WeWork was built on the model of shared office space, combining both flexibility and user-friendliness.

A start-up with a dynamic and innovative image, WeWork quickly won over investors, reaching a theoretical valuation of US$47 billion in January 2019.

The group was preparing its entry on the New York Stock Exchange with great fanfare, but within weeks it suffered a catastrophic downturn and had to cancel.

On the frontlines was Neumann, managing director and co-founder of the company, a marketing and sales genius but also a man also prone to excess and wild unpredictability.

To save WeWork from bankruptcy, its main shareholder, Japan’s Softbank, had to inject several billion dollars and shunted Neumann aside.