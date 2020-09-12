Ase Wang pregnant with first child via IVF after first try

Showing off her baby bump while currently vacationing in Koh Samui, Thailand, Singaporean actress-model Ase Wang is on the fast track to becoming a mother.

The 38-year-old, who previously opened up to the media that she had frozen her eggs after being told by doctors in 2017 that it would be difficult for her to conceive naturally due to her low reserves of eggs, is now three months pregnant with her first child.

She told The New Paper over the phone from Koh Samui on Friday (Sept 11) that she conceived via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) on the first try.

She registered her marriage to American-born Chinese tech entrepreneur Jon Lor on July 8 in Bangkok, where they are based.

The implantation of the three-week-old embryo was done the next day.

Wang said: “It has been quite a trip and I’m super happy that it worked the first time, as I was prepared to go through three or four more cycles.

“It still hasn’t registered that this is really happening. It’s like I’m in a dream and I am so happy.”

Meanwhile, wedding celebrations have taken a back seat.

Wang and Lor were supposed to hold a small wedding at local restaurant Corner House on March 31, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be postponed until further notice.

She had also tailored two wedding dresses for the occasion, but said she is unable to fit into either now.

“The wedding will probably happen after the baby (is born),” Wang said.

For the expectant mother, a silver lining amid Covid-19 is that she is enjoying a slower pace of life.

She said: “I’m taking this time to slow down and be still, taking extra care in being happy. I meditate daily for 20 minutes, and have been reading a lot.

“I’ve also been doing prenatal yoga and pilates and they’ve helped me in being a lot more calm and less neurotic.”

Wang also gave credit to Lor, saying: “He’s a blessing. He always makes sure I’m eating and sleeping properly. He’s really been my anchor, especially since I’ve been having really bad morning sickness and migraines.”

When asked about her concerns about her advanced maternal age, she said: “I’m happy that I am pregnant at this age because I’ve done everything I wanted to do while I was younger. This is a good time for me.”