Asian Dream come true for winning local singer Tyen Rasif

Michael Bolton (fourth from right) and Tyen Rasif (second from right) in Asian Dream.

Singaporean Tyen Rasif emerged tops in the inaugural season of Asian Dream, beating five other contestants from around Asia.

From the start of the competition, the 25-year-old’s unique voice captured the attention of the judges.

The seven-episode reality singing competition, which aired exclusively on AXN, was created in partnership with Subaru Asia and US singer Michael Bolton, who is also the show’s creator, executive producer and host.

The finale featured Rasif and Vietnam’s Linh Tran, 27, in both duet and solo performances.

Vietnamese musician Thanh Bui, who was a guest judge, was thrilled by runner-up Tran’s voice and star quality as she belted out Mariah Carey’s Hero for her finale act.

However, it was Rasif’s rendition of Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball, her powerful vocals and stage presence that ultimately won the judges over.

The panel of judges for the finale comprised Bolton, Morisette Amon, Thanh Bui and Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director of Tan Chong International Limited.

Rasif, who is a personal trainer and fitness influencer and was a Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist, said: “It feels surreal to me. I never thought I’d actually make it this far and to actually win the competition.

“I think throughout this competition, there have been many moments where I felt immense pressure because I thought that I might not be good enough.

“I want to tell anybody out there that if you have a dream, just go for it because passion is going to bring you amazing things.”

Rasif is slated to perform alongside Bolton in his upcoming Asian Dream tour and become Subaru Asia’s latest ambassador. She had just obtained her driving licence and will be given a Subaru XV to drive.