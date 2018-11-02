Ava DuVernay to make Netflix docuseries on Prince

Oscar-nominated film-maker Ava DuVernay (left) is honoured to be part of the documentary series on pop icon Prince.

Netflix has hired Oscar-nominated film-maker Ava DuVernay to direct a documentary series about late pop icon Prince.

Little is known so far about the project focused on the US musician, who died in 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers, other than DuVernay's involvement and that the series will have several episodes.

"Prince was a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music," DuVernay said on Twitter.