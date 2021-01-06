Celeb couple Kanye West, Kim Kardashian living separately

In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019 US media personality Kim Kardashian West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA in New York City.

Los Angeles – US rapper Kanye West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian are living separately and undergoing marriage counselling, NBC News reported, citing a source close to the family.

For the past few months, West, 43, has been living in Wyoming while Kardashian, 40, and their four children stayed in California.

The celebrity couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May 2014, have been repeatedly dogged by speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

They were going through counselling dealing with “regular relationship issues” and no one else was involved, the source said, adding: “Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close. They have been going to therapy. They are working on their marriage.”

They had discussed divorce, but Kardashian had not filed for divorce.

“They are working through it... (and) trying to work through things,” the source said.

People magazine, Page Six and other celebrity gossip outlets, however, said Kardashian was preparing to file for divorce.