Charmed star Shannen Doherty has Stage 4 breast cancer

LOS ANGELES Shannen Doherty, the US star of hit television shows Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

The 48-year-old described the recurrence of her cancer after three years of remission as a "bitter pill to swallow" in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

"My cancer came back, and that's why I'm here," she told Good Morning America. "I don't think I've processed it."

Doherty's new diagnosis came months after the death of her 90210 co-star Luke Perry last March.

She did last year's 90210 reboot to honour Perry, and to show fellow cancer patients "our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis - we still have some living to do".

Reports of her first diagnosis emerged in 2015 when she sued her manager, claiming her treatment was delayed as she could not re-enrol in insurance.

She has documented her battle on social media. The disease has now reached stage four, the most serious category.