Chopra, Jonas continue celebrating wedding at New Delhi reception
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, and US singer-actor Nick Jonas, 26, held a glitzy wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the guests. This followed the couple's three-day wedding celebration at a heritage palace atop a hill in the western Indian city of Jodhpur, reported Reuters.Chopra posted pictures of her wedding on Instagram, saying: "And forever starts now..."
