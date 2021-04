Chrissy Teigen fronts People magazine’s Beautiful issue

LOS ANGELES – Former model Chrissy Teigen was revealed as the cover star of People magazine’s Beautiful annual issue on Wednesday, sharing that she’d long put her calorie-counting days behind her.

The 35-year-old US personality said her definition of beauty has also changed since she became a mother to children Luna, four, and Miles, two.

“It’s really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that’s done incredible, miraculous things. The difference is these two beautiful, wonderful babies, and these scars are the things I’ve been through,” Teigen told People magazine.

She is married to US singer-songwriter John Legend, who in 2019 was named People’s sexiest man alive.

A cookbook author, Teigen told People she has had “ups and downs” with dieting over the years but was no longer as strict with herself as she had been when she was a swimsuit model.

“At this point, if it’s going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it. I’ve spent way too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what ‘wellness’ meant to me,” she said.

Teigen last week announced she was quitting Twitter, where she had been a prolific poster, saying the social media platform “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively”.

She kept her Instagram account.