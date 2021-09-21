The Crown, Queen’s Gambit win big as Netflix dominates Emmys

Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis all won for their roles in the best comedy winner, Ted Lasso.

LOS ANGELES: The Crown swept the drama awards at the Emmys on Sunday as Netflix finally bagged a top prize on television's biggest night, as the streaming giant also claimed Outstanding Limited Series honours for The Queen's Gambit.

In the comedy categories, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso was the big winner.

A reduced audience of top television stars gathered for the event in Los Angeles for the first time in two years - it was held at a partially outdoor venue due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

The fourth season of the wildly popular British royal series The Crown depicted the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Olivia Colman, who scooped Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for portraying Queen Elizabeth II, paid tribute to her father who died during the pandemic as she collected an award that had been expected to go to her co-star Emma Corrin, who portrayed a young Diana.

Josh O'Connor, named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Charles, praised Corrin as a "force of nature" and said making the show had been "the most rewarding two years of my life".

The Crown also won both supporting actor prizes - Gillian Anderson for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip - and awards for best writing and directing.

Its tally, including technical awards handed out before Sunday's ceremony, came to 11 - tied this year with The Queen's Gambit, and one short of the drama record held by Game Of Thrones.

The Queen's Gambit, a limited series about a troubled orphaned girl who storms the world of professional chess, sent chessboard sales skyrocketing on its release last October.

"You brought the sexy back to chess, and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realise that patriarchy simply has no defence against our queens," executive producer William Horberg told star Anya Taylor-Joy onstage.

But the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series prize went to Kate Winslet for HBO's small-town whodunit detective drama Mare Of Easttown, which also won both limited series supporting acting awards for Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

Ted Lasso's co-creator Bill Lawrence praised the show's "fearless leader" Jason Sudeikis, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series as an out-of-his-depth American football coach handed control of an English soccer team.