Descendants Of The Sun's power couple Song-Song to divorce, K-drama fans shocked

Song Joong-ki (left) and Song Hye-kyo met on the set of 2016 hit TV series Descendants Of The Sun.

SEOUL : South Korean actors Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are splitting up less than two years after their fairytale marriage, the couple said yesterday, shocking fans across Asia.

The actors, who played a soldier and doctor who fall in love on the 2016 hit TV drama Descendants Of The Sun, ended up falling in love off-screen and married in 2017.

Yesterday, they announced that they were planning to seek a divorce due to personality differences.

"I have begun the arbitration process for divorce from Song Hye-kyo," Joong-ki, 33, said in a statement issued by his lawyer.

"Both of us hope to settle the divorce process in a smooth manner, rather than debating wrongdoing and blaming each other," he added.

Hye-kyo, 37, cited "differences in personality" as the reason for their divorce, her talent agency said in a statement.

The Song-Song couple, as they were dubbed by the media, wed in a star-studded ceremony in Seoul in October 2017 and their high-profile marriage had been closely followed by media.

News of the divorce dominated South Korea's Naver portal, with six of its top 10 search terms linked to it.

It also one of the top trends on Twitter. Fans rushed to social media to mourn the break-up of what some called the "perfect couple".