Different ending for Game Of Thrones?

NEW YORK : Game Of Thrones fans have been dissecting the series finale - and complaining about it - for two days now, but they may get another shot at elation, or disappointment.

Author George R.R. Martin has suggested the ending could be very different from the one seen worldwide on the small screen when he finally publishes the final two books in the saga.

HBO showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were forced to come up with their own climax to the blood-spattered tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne when Martin stalled on his publishing.

Fans have been waiting for the next two books, The Winds Of Winter and A Dream Of Spring, for years, which Martin said he is still writing.

Martin, 70, wrote in a blog post published Monday: "How will it all end?

"I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different?

"Well... yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

Martin went on to say while Benioff and Weiss had a limited number of hours to wrap up the series, he will likely write "3,000 manuscript pages" for the final two books.

"Book or show, which will be the 'real' ending?

"How about this? I'll write it. You read it.