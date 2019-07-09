TV

Disney star dies at age 20

US actor Cameron Boyce starred in the Disney series and film Descendants. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 09, 2019 06:00 am

WASHINGTON : Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died at age 20 in Los Angeles, Disney chief Robert Iger confirmed on Sunday.

The US actor died in his sleep on Saturday at his home due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated, his family told celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Boyce was known for his starring role in the Disney series and film Descendants, the comedy series Jessie and Disney XD series Gamer's Guide To Pretty Much Everything.- AFP

