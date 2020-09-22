Emmys pandemic style: Politics, pyjamas and hazmat tuxedos

(Above) Catherine O'Hara being handed the Emmy by someone in a hazmat tuxedo.

(Above) Regina King in a T-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor.

LOS ANGELES : The Emmys on Sunday basically turned into the world's most glamorous Zoom call, with Hollywood A-listers beaming into an empty Staples Centre in Los Angeles from their apartments, guest houses and various other locations in 10 countries.

Here are some takeaways on how Tinseltown's top stars suited up for the coronavirus era's first major awards show:

MAKING A STATEMENT

Politics often take centre stage at the Emmys, and this year was no different.

Watchmen winner Regina King paired a pink power suit with a T-shirt bearing the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in a police shooting in her own home, and the words "Say Her Name".

Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof sported a T-shirt under his jacket that read "Remember Tulsa '21" - a reference to a racial massacre in the Oklahoma city of Tulsa that left up to 300 black people dead in 1921, which figures in the show.

GLAMMING IT UP

Of course, the few stars who took the stage with host Jimmy Kimmel had to dress to impress, and they did not disappoint.

Surprise winner Zendaya (Euphoria) wowed in a sculptural black and purple gown from black designer Christopher John Rogers while Jennifer Aniston donned a black Dior dress - and managed to look glam wielding a fire extinguisher for an onstage joke.

Dan Levy, creator and star of Schitt's Creek, opted for a chic grey Thom Browne suit with a kilt that got a lot of airtime, given the show's multiple wins and the fun socially distanced event the cast and crew held in Toronto.

PYJAMA PARTY

Of course, organisers told participants that informal chic was encouraged, with some stars wearing glammed-up pyjamas and others bringing their canine companions to the party.

Nominee Octavia Spencer (Self Made) donned a floral robe and drank wine, while past winner Alex Borstein lounged on a giant bed in a silky pink and black nightgown/robe combo.

Borstein's co-star on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, past winner Rachel Brosnahan, adopted all the trends, wearing a chic pyjama top and having her dog Winston by her side.

ULTIMATE COVID-19 FORMAL WEAR

Perhaps the most on-point outfit of the night was the hazmat tuxedo, worn by those tasked with visiting some of the Emmy winners at their home to deliver the golden statuettes.

Organisers told Variety that the suit was designed in conjunction with a hazmat manufacturer, to ensure top protection for the awards couriers. - AFP