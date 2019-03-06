Ex-Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry dead at 52 after stroke

US actor Luke Perry, who rose to superstardom on the 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills 90210 and then aged into a fatherly role on TV series Riverdale, died in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a "massive" stroke last week.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said he was surrounded by his family and close friends, including his ex-wife, two children and his fiancee.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," Mr Robinson said in a statement.

Perry was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital last Wednesday after suffering the stroke at his home, reported celebrity website TMZ, which added Perry never recovered consciousness.